State initial jobless claims jump 83%

First-time state jobless claims increased 83.5% during the week that ended Saturday, according to a government report.

The U.S. Labor Department reported 3,210 initial claims for unemployment insurance coverage were filed during the most recent seven-day reporting period compared to 1,749 claims filed the week ending July 2.

The most-recent claims total is the highest one-week tally since November 2021.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after at least one-week of unemployment, declined slightly, or from 10,827 claims the week ending June 25 to 10,759 claims the following week.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt noted the four-week moving average of initial and continued claims had been declining prior to the most recent jobless numbers report.

“We are encouraged to see the four-week moving averages decrease for both initial and continued claims, as it reflects positively on the overall strength of our workforce and our economy,” Zumwalt said. “The state’s four-week moving average for unemployment claims is a strong predictor of longer-term trends and gives us a better picture of the state of our workforce."

The agency typically doesn’t comment on the most recent jobless claims figures until one week following their release when they are usually revised upwards.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased for the first time since mid-June with initial claims climbing from 1,624 claims the week ending July 2 to 1,947 claims the following week.

The four-week moving average of continued claims, meanwhile, declined from 10,927 the week ending June 25 to 10,886 claims the following week.

Oklahoma was not alone among bordering states that reported an increase in initial jobless claims.

Every state bordering Oklahoma, with the exception of Missouri, reported an increase in initial jobless claims the week ending Saturday.

Nationally, first-time jobless claims increased by 9,000 during the week ending Saturday to 244,000.