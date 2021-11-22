State Health Department restores most but not all COVID-19 data, prompting mixed reactions

After encountering pushback, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has turned back on most of the COVID-19 data that it had recently removed from its website to mixed reactions.
Three experts were grateful for OSDH's reversal, but two highlighted ongoing shortcomings and weaknesses of the state's published data — from how often it's published to how complete it is.
OSDH brought back city- and ZIP code-level data on Thursday. Statewide hospital admissions and county-level deaths weren't turned back on.
The COVID deaths by ZIP code data now are suppressed if a ZIP code has one to four deaths, with OSDH listing those as zero instead. At least 255 COVID deaths now are unaccounted for in the state's data by ZIP code, according to a Tulsa World analysis.
OK2SHARE — an interactive online database — soon will have COVID hospital admissions and county deaths, according to Derek Pate, OSDH director for the Center for Health Statistics. The COVID module for OK2SHARE could launch as soon as Wednesday unless there are unforeseen obstacles.
Public health officials and local government leaders expressed frustration about losing access to data they regularly use for tracking and mitigating disease spread — also educating patients and the public — after OSDH made changes Nov. 10 to align more with "the agency's standard way of reporting, which is at the county and state level."
OSDH walked back most of its decision Thursday. Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said OSDH's top priority is to protect the health and safety of Oklahomans and provide data so they can make informed decisions.
“We recognize the importance of ongoing community-level data for Oklahomans to make decisions,” Reed said in a statement. “As our response has evolved OSDH has worked through updating COVID-19 reporting tools to continue to provide accessible data.
"After receiving additional feedback, we have further updated our reporting tools to ensure information is available to Oklahomans as needed."
Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter was among officials who were frustrated when OSDH took away local data but is thankful for its reversal.
Carter had compiled a regular COVID-19 report based on that data to share with community leaders and government officials for his community and other Tulsa suburbs.
"I thank the OSDH commissioner and staff for their consideration in giving the public access to this important data," Carter said. "I also think the new format works well, and I know many people across the state appreciate their hard work to keep us safe during this pandemic."
Shortcomings, weaknesses
Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the data restoration is a positive step but work remains to ensure "accurate and timely data" is published that is "essential" to curbing COVID-19.
Clarke specifically noted the deaths by ZIP code data that lists zero in ZIP codes that have one to four COVID deaths.
"As long as coronavirus is an ongoing threat, statistics are necessary tools for identifying trends and hotspots in a timely manner," Clarke said in a statement. "We remain hopeful they will continue updating and refining these fundamental data on the dashboard to offer the most transparent snapshot available."
Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said he still prefers when OSDH updated the data daily rather than weekly, but that he just wants consistency from the state as he tracks the virus for all of OU's campuses and communities.
In March, the State Health Department unexpectedly stopped daily reporting of most COVID metrics because the then-state epidemiologist felt daily data wasn't particularly helpful at that point and that there was too much "fixation" or "dramatic reaction" to fluctuations.
