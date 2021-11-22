State Health Department restores most but not all COVID-19 data, prompting mixed reactions

After encountering pushback, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has turned back on most of the COVID-19 data that it had recently removed from its website to mixed reactions.

Three experts were grateful for OSDH's reversal, but two highlighted ongoing shortcomings and weaknesses of the state's published data — from how often it's published to how complete it is.

OSDH brought back city- and ZIP code-level data on Thursday. Statewide hospital admissions and county-level deaths weren't turned back on.

The COVID deaths by ZIP code data now are suppressed if a ZIP code has one to four deaths, with OSDH listing those as zero instead. At least 255 COVID deaths now are unaccounted for in the state's data by ZIP code, according to a Tulsa World analysis.

OK2SHARE — an interactive online database — soon will have COVID hospital admissions and county deaths, according to Derek Pate, OSDH director for the Center for Health Statistics. The COVID module for OK2SHARE could launch as soon as Wednesday unless there are unforeseen obstacles.