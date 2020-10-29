State health department reports 9 flu-related hospitalizations in Oklahoma

Nine additional Oklahomans were hospitalized statewide for flu-related illnesses during the past week, including two in Tulsa County, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday.

Tulsa County has had a combined nine flu-related hospitalizations since Sept. 1 according to Tulsa Health Department records. Cleveland and Creek counties have had two hospitalizations each since Sept. 1, while Rogers County has reported three.

There have been 26 hospitalizations in the state since Sept. 1, including an infant in Tulsa County, but no deaths have been reported. All but two hospitalizations have been among those 50 and older, and the median age of those hospitalized is 70.

Eight of the nine Tulsa County patients hospitalized have been 50 or older. Hospitalized patients' ages statewide have ranged from zero to 88, according to OSDH data.

There were 3,580 flu-related hospitalizations and 85 deaths during the 2019-2020 flu season, which runs from Sept. 1 to the spring of a given year.