State health department outlines portal, scheduling for vaccine

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said its portal for COVID-19 vaccinations is live and that its scheduling functions are on the way.

Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of the state health department, said on a video conference call that Oklahomans were able to pre-register with the version out Wednesday, but that appointments will be available on the portal Thursday.

“Today’s actions will allow somebody to go in and actually register within the app,” Reed said. “They’ll go through a screening process and find out what priority group they’re in, and then they will be put in that priority group and notified of their eligibility to get an appointment.

“So far (Wednesday) morning since 7 a.m., we checked about 1:30 p.m., we had about 125,000 people had visited the portal, and 79,322 people had successfully registered for this. So far, Oklahomans seem to be very interested in this and taking advantage of the opportunity to get registered.”

Participants will receive an email when their priority group becomes eligible to search for an appointment through the portal, but Reed cautioned about appointments’ availability.

Reed said the portal cannot fix the main issue at hand: it doesn’t mean more vaccines.