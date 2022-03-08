State Health Department ends daily COVID-19 updates, shifts to weekly reporting

The Oklahoma Health Department is doing away with daily COVID-19 updates on new cases as it begins to treat the virus as “endemic.”
'A lot of things are contributing to this increase in rates,” a local official said. “We have seen a lot of folks moving to Tulsa."
“Presumably, somehow the suspect threatened the officer, and the officer fired upon that car,” a police spokesman said.
The confusion stemmed from concerns that the city had shifted its focus from a murder investigation to an archaeological dig.
The Tulsa Police Department has released helicopter and bodycam footage of police officers' Feb. 4 shooting of a 16-year-old who allegedly had stolen at gunpoint $22 from someone that night.
Phase II of River West, a $170 million re-imagining of the old Eugene Field neighborhood on the west side of the 23rd Street bridge, opened Wednesday, with residents gaining access to a community center gym and other new amenities.
The city used to have several drive-in theaters, but they disappeared one after the other until only one remained.
Researchers also recommended on Tuesday that archaeological surveys go forward at other previously identified areas of interest, including Newblock Park.
An estimated 300 trucks participated in the convoy, which exited at the Big Cabin turnpike gate around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and departed Monday at 8 a.m.
The body of a man was recovered Saturday near the Twin Bridges State Park boat ramp on the Neosho River near Grand Lake, authorities said.
The factory reportedly would be used to supply electric car maker Tesla with lithium-ion batteries.
