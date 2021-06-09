State health department awaits federal guidance on 107,000 COVID vaccine doses set to expire by end of June

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it has set aside almost 10,000 doses of expired vaccine and is awaiting federal guidance on what to do with another 107,000 doses set to expire by the end of the month.

OSDH Deputy Commissioner Buffy Heater on Tuesday said the state has reached out to the CDC and the White House for guidance on what to do — perhaps ship it to other states or internationally — because the vaccine is a federal resource.

"We know that many states are in similar situations and also have excess vaccine supply due to decreased demand," Buffy wrote in an email response to questions.

Oklahoma has cratered from being a top 10 state for cumulative vaccination rates in January and February to rankings in the low 40s since mid-May.

According to federal data as of Monday, 42.1% of Oklahomans — or 1.66 million — have received at least one dose of vaccine and 34.3% — or 1.35 million — are fully vaccinated.

The daily average of first-dose vaccinations each week plummeted to 3,810 in mid-April from a peak of 15,382 in mid-March, according to state data. The average has held relatively steady at about 3,000 first doses per day since May.