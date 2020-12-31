State Health Department asks for public patience as COVID-19 vaccine rolls out in phases

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is asking for the public’s patience as it rolls out the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I understand people are frustrated and want to know when they can get the vaccine,” Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Friday. “Quite frankly, they want to know the day and time. I get that. We are asking for their patience as we work through the system.”
The state has received 174,900 doses of the vaccines and administered an estimated 60,000 doses so far, Reed said.
Additional doses are expected.
The agency is using a four-phase approach to determine priority for those receiving vaccinations. The first phase includes long-term care residents and staff and health care workers supporting direct inpatient COVID-19 care.
Some of the phases will overlap, Reed said.
“I would never consider us done with any phase or priority group,” he said. “A central tenet of our approach is we are layering or adding priority groups as we move forward and gain momentum.”
Reed said it would be inefficient to wait to complete one priority group before moving to the next group.
Earlier this week, the agency announced the creation of "points of dispensing sites" or PODS across the state for Phase 2 recipients, including first-responders and health-care workers outside of hospital settings.
Reed said officials are still working to determine the location of the dispensing sites, adding that information will be posted on the state Health Department’s website and communicated to local media.
The second phase of vaccinations includes teachers, adults 65 years old and older and any adult with comorbidities.
In the coming days, those 65 and older will be getting vaccinated, Reed said.
Once the dispensing sites are open, the state can push through a large number of people for vaccinations, he said.
“PODS will help us provide more efficient access points as we open up the vaccine to larger populations as we continue to gradually move into Phase 2 priority groups and beyond,” Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said.
An online scheduling tool is expected to go live in the coming weeks to help people in each priority group find their nearest vaccination location and to schedule an appointment, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Part of the state’s plan is to engage as many providers as possible to administer the vaccine, Reed said.
“We are using our public health work force,” he said. “We are diverting them away from other functions in order to get a vaccine into people. As we get more and more vaccine into the state and expand the program, we are going to engage everybody we can to help administer it.”
While the first few weeks of the rollout have provided some level of protection to thousands of people, it is important to remember it is just the beginning of the effort, said Dr. George Monks, Oklahoma State Medical Association president.
“While there may be hiccups as the plan progresses, the fact that some counties are already moving into Phase 2 is extremely impressive and encouraging,” Monks said. “This will be an ongoing learning process and we look forward to the day when we can say our state has achieved the herd immunity needed to protect its citizens.”
