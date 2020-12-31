State Health Department asks for public patience as COVID-19 vaccine rolls out in phases

Reed said officials are still working to determine the location of the dispensing sites, adding that information will be posted on the state Health Department’s website and communicated to local media.

The second phase of vaccinations includes teachers, adults 65 years old and older and any adult with comorbidities.

In the coming days, those 65 and older will be getting vaccinated, Reed said.

Once the dispensing sites are open, the state can push through a large number of people for vaccinations, he said.

“PODS will help us provide more efficient access points as we open up the vaccine to larger populations as we continue to gradually move into Phase 2 priority groups and beyond,” Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said.

An online scheduling tool is expected to go live in the coming weeks to help people in each priority group find their nearest vaccination location and to schedule an appointment, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Part of the state’s plan is to engage as many providers as possible to administer the vaccine, Reed said.