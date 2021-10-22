State health commissioner steps down

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dr. Lance Frye resigned Friday as state health commissioner.
No reason was given in a press release announcing his departure.
The announcement came a day after Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leaders were critical of an Oklahoma State Department of Health decision to allow a nonbinary designation on birth certificates to resolve a lawsuit.
Nonbinary individuals do not identify as specifically male or female.
Frye began at the agency in May 2020 at the height of the state's COVID-19 pandemic response.
“It has been an honor to serve Oklahoma and advance public health for all Oklahomans,” Frye said. “I admire the dedication, resilience and tenacity of the OSDH team. They have worked tirelessly over the last two years to ensure Oklahomans had access to not only COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and critical information, but other life-saving services.”
Stitt said he was grateful to Frye for his service, adding that he provided steady leadership. Frye has positioned the agency well to continue to manage COVID-19 effectively, the governor said.
Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed was tapped as interim commissioner while a search is conducted for a replacement underway.
Another high-profile Oklahoma State Department of Health Employee also has left the agency
Jennifer Lepard has resigned as chief operating officer. She has accepted a job as chief of health, wellness and community partnerships with the Oklahoma State Department of Education, according to the agency.
The post is a new position. She will be paid $120,00 under a federal grant, according to an agency spokesman. She will start in November.
