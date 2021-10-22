State health commissioner steps down

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dr. Lance Frye resigned Friday as state health commissioner.

No reason was given in a press release announcing his departure.

The announcement came a day after Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leaders were critical of an Oklahoma State Department of Health decision to allow a nonbinary designation on birth certificates to resolve a lawsuit.

Nonbinary individuals do not identify as specifically male or female.

Frye began at the agency in May 2020 at the height of the state's COVID-19 pandemic response.

“It has been an honor to serve Oklahoma and advance public health for all Oklahomans,” Frye said. “I admire the dedication, resilience and tenacity of the OSDH team. They have worked tirelessly over the last two years to ensure Oklahomans had access to not only COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and critical information, but other life-saving services.”