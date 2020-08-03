Rounds of showers and thunderstorms — some unseasonably strong — helped pull much of the state out of drought conditions, with more than a foot of rain in some areas in July.
"July brought a near miraculous recovery to much of Oklahoma, which was faced with an intensifying drought headed into summer’s scorching middle stanza," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.
Drought covered as much as 51% of the state on July 7, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
"That coverage was reduced nearly in half by the end of July, however, eventually encompassing a little less than 26% of the state," he said. "The worst remaining conditions were across southwestern and west central Oklahoma where severe-to-extreme drought dominated the Drought Monitor map."
Some of the heaviest rains were accompanied by severe weather. Two large areas of severe storms moved from north to south across the center and eastern sections of the state on July 11, along with damaging winds of up to 80 mph.
The storms ripped down many trees, limbs and power lines, leaving about 118,000 AEP-PSO and OG&E customers without power — for several days in some cases.
Another round of storms on July 30 packed winds of over 90 mph and caused extensive tree and power line damage across southern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Mesonet site at Fittstown, south of Ada, recorded a wind gust of 90 mph that evening, McManus said.
Overall, the statewide precipitation average of 4.84 inches was 1.96 inches above normal to rank as the 16th wettest July on record, he said.
Several locations broke rainfall records for July. Enid’s 13.06 inches became its highest July total since records began in 1894, topping 1960’s 12.97 inches. Ames (west of Enid) and Jefferson (north of Enid) — both with data stretching back to the 1890s — also saw records fall with 10.61 and 9.55 inches, respectively.
Tulsa received 6.60 inches last month at the official recording site at Tulsa International Airport, nearly double the monthly average of 3.36 inches, and the 14th wettest since records began in 1894, McManus said.
Tulsa's record rainfall for July is 11.39 inches, set in 1994.
The August temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates increased odds of below normal temperatures across the northeastern third of the state, but the worst drought areas across western Oklahoma are shown with "equal chances," where odds are equal for above-, below- and near-normal temperatures.
The August precipitation outlook also shows all of the Southern Plains, including Oklahoma, with those same equal chances for each corresponding rainfall category.