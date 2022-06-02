State first-time jobless claims jump 41%

First-time state jobless claims jumped 41% last week when compared to the prior seven-day period, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 2,571 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were filed the week ending Saturday, an increase from the upwardly revised 1,818 initial claims filed the week ending May 21.

Initial claim weekly totals have varied since peaking for the year the last week of March at 2,946, with the month of May featuring claims up one week only to decline the following week.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, also increased when compared to the prior weekly total.

Meanwhile, the number of continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, increased 1.6% from an upwardly revised 10,189 claims the week ending May 14 to 10,355 claims the week ending May 21.

State officials, commenting on figures released a week ago and revised Thursday, noted that claims in all categories declined. State officials typically don’t comment on claims totals until one week after they are revised.

“Oklahoma continues to stand out as a leader for economic strength and recovery, and we are proud to see claims decreases in every reporting category,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “Additionally, Oklahoma’s (unemployment insurance) Trust Fund has reached approximately $335 million, further solidifying it as one of the most stable funds in the nation. Our state’s responsible and consistent management of the fund allows OESC to continue providing crucial services for Oklahomans.”

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased from 1,914 the period ending May 21 to 1,998 the period ending Saturday.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the seventh consecutive week, or from 10,927 the week ending May 14 to 10,802 claims the week ending May 21.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.