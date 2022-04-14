State first-time jobless claims decline for second consecutive week

First-time jobless claims in the state declined by more than one-third last week, when compared to adjusted figures from the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,748 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending Saturday.

That’s 35.5% fewer than the 2,712 who sought coverage the week ending April 2. The April 2 total for the week was revised upward this week from the 2,418 originally reported.

Weekly initial claims totals have now declined two consecutive weeks.

“We are pleased to see that initial claims numbers decreased for the week ending April 2, indicating the increases for initial claims over the last few weeks were seasonal,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. "While we will closely monitor the numbers in the coming weeks, we are confident that Oklahoma’s economy is going to continue to be one of the strongest in the nation with continued pre-pandemic claims numbers and record low unemployment rates.”

The OESC typically doesn’t comment on claims figures until one week after their release, when they are adjusted.

Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, also declined during the same time period.

The Labor Department reported 10,700 continued claims were filed the week ending April 2, a 12% decline compared to revised totals of 12,167 from the prior week.

Oklahoma’s declining initial claims filings bucks the trend set by neighboring states and the nation.

All six bordering states reported increases in initial claims last week ranging from 91 in Arkansas to 7,061 in Missouri.

Nationwide, initial claims increased last week by a collective 18,000 claims.

Other metrics show the state four-week moving average of initial claims declining from 2,445 the week ending April 2 to 2,417 claims the following week.

Meanwhile, a nine-week string of declining numbers has ended for the four-week moving average of continued claims.

Records show the four-week moving average of continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, increased from 11,849 the week ending March 19 to 11,889 claims the following week after declining for every week since Jan. 22.

