State FFA convention will be held in Tulsa

One of Oklahoma’s largest youth organizations is moving its state convention to Tulsa.
Along with representatives from Tulsa Regional Tourism and ASM Global's Tulsa staff, officials with Oklahoma Future Farmers of America announced Monday that their organization will be relocating its state convention from Oklahoma City to the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center starting in May 2022 through at least 2026.
“We appreciate Tulsa Regional Tourism, the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center partnering with Oklahoma FFA to make this happen,” state FFA Executive Secretary Trevor Lucas said.
“It feels good to have a new long-term home for our premier event so we can celebrate members’ successes and give our sponsors and supporters they so richly deserve.”
The country’s fifth-largest state-level FFA association, Oklahoma FFA has more than 25,000 members across 365 chapters statewide. More than 20 high schools in the Tulsa metro area alone, including Tulsa's Webster, Broken Arrow, Collinsville, Kiefer, Liberty, Mannford, Sapulpa, Skiatook and Sperry, have active chapters of the agriculture education organization.
Founded in 1928, the National FFA Organization has 760,113 members in 8,739 chapters across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to its website.
The two-day state convention traditionally includes individual award and degree recognition, chapter awards and state officer elections. Attendees also have access to career and leadership development workshops and an expo featuring college recruiters, potential employers and other agriculturally-focused businesses.
“This event is expected to generate $8.9 million in economic impact for Tulsa in 2022 alone,” Tulsa Regional Tourism President Ray Hoyt said. “To secure an event of this caliber for the next five years is a huge credit to our team and our partners at ASM," which manages the Cox center and the BOK Center.
"We’re looking forward to showing off Tulsa’s vibrant culture to the future of Oklahoma’s agriculture industry.”
