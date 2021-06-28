State FFA convention will be held in Tulsa

One of Oklahoma’s largest youth organizations is moving its state convention to Tulsa.

Along with representatives from Tulsa Regional Tourism and ASM Global's Tulsa staff, officials with Oklahoma Future Farmers of America announced Monday that their organization will be relocating its state convention from Oklahoma City to the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center starting in May 2022 through at least 2026.

“We appreciate Tulsa Regional Tourism, the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center partnering with Oklahoma FFA to make this happen,” state FFA Executive Secretary Trevor Lucas said.

“It feels good to have a new long-term home for our premier event so we can celebrate members’ successes and give our sponsors and supporters they so richly deserve.”

The country’s fifth-largest state-level FFA association, Oklahoma FFA has more than 25,000 members across 365 chapters statewide. More than 20 high schools in the Tulsa metro area alone, including Tulsa's Webster, Broken Arrow, Collinsville, Kiefer, Liberty, Mannford, Sapulpa, Skiatook and Sperry, have active chapters of the agriculture education organization.