State, federal environmental officials to host meeting on Bristow Superfund site

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a community meeting Oct. 6 in Bristow to discuss a local Superfund site.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the city council chambers, 110 W. 7th Ave.

Participants will learn about the cleanup under way at the Wilcox Oil Company Superfund site. It will be a come-and-go event with a short presentation at 6:15 pm. Representatives from DEQ and EPA will be available for discussion and to answer questions.

The Wilcox site was added to the National Priorities List (NPL), also known as Superfund, in late 2013.

It encompasses the former Lorraine/Wilcox Refinery and was used by two refineries with overlapping boundaries from 1915 to 1965. The refineries span about 150 acres, and the site includes remnants of former oil refining operations and tank farms.

People seeking more information are urged to reach Katrina Higgins-Coltrain, U.S. EPA remedial project manager, at 214-665-8143 or Todd Downham, DEQ project manager, 405-702-5136.