State extended unemployment benefits to end Dec. 12

State extended unemployment benefits will end Dec. 12, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission director said.

OESC Director Shelley Zumwalt announced in a Twitter video Friday she had just received information from the U.S. Department of Labor that the program no longer meets the requirements to stay in effect.

“The DOL has determined that Oklahoma, along with a number of other states, no longer meets the threshold for the program to remain active and notified us of this change this afternoon,” OESC said on Twitter.

After Dec. 12, no SEB program payments will be distributed.

"I know the gravity of what I'm telling many people ... this is not information that any of you want to receive right now right before the holidays," Zumwalt said.

"I can't control the end date of this program, but what I can control is how and when I can deliver this information to you, and I wanted you to have it immediately so that you can make decisions that you need to make."