State epidemiologist attributes discrepancy in state's COVID-19 death totals to lag in investigations

The state's investigations of COVID-19 deaths have fallen significantly behind, so the state soon will publish a death count using a different methodology to more accurately depict the fatal toll in Oklahoma as the state catches up.

A growing gap between COVID deaths reported by the state and the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics — 4,478 versus 6,970, respectively — has drawn attention on social media. State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor on Monday said the gap of 2,492 deaths is explained by the CDC simply using death certificates that list COVID-19, while the state conducts an investigation for each one.

Taylor said the 6,970 death count is "a very representative number" of COVID's effects on Oklahoma. He said he expects in the "relatively near future" that the state's epidemiological investigations will churn out a number that more closely aligns with the death certificates method used by the CDC.

"We feel like now is an appropriate time for us to make this transition in our reporting system so that there's no perception that we're minimizing these deaths," Taylor said. "We recognize that each one of these deaths is a tragedy and is a great cost to the family and friends of that individual, to the state of Oklahoma and to the world, and we certainly want to be cognizant of that and honor that in any way possible."