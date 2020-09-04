 Skip to main content
State employees association seeks COVID-19 hazard pay for prison employees

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Public Employees Association is seeking a $2-an-hour hazard pay hike for employees working at state prisons.

The group is asking that the funding come from the more than $1.2 billion that the state got in Coronavirus Relief Funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The association wants the raises funded through the Dec. 31.

As of noon Friday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections was reporting the following positive cases: 721 at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft; 47 at Howard McLeod Correctional Center in Atoka; 93 at Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington; and 101 at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.

Overall, 1,568 inmates have tested positive and more than 150 prison employees, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website.

In a Thursday letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma Public Employees Association Executive Director Sterling Zearley said as COVID-19 spreads, jobs behind bars become more dangerous.

“Prior to COVID, DOC had difficulty recruiting and retaining staff,” Zearley said. “During this pandemic, maintaining adequate staffing becomes exponentially more difficult.”

Inadequate staffing creates a burden on staff and inmates, he wrote.

Zearley said a time-limited pay increase was enacted for some employees, but it excluded others and has expired.

"The Oklahoma Department of Corrections appreciates OPEA and its continued support of our staff,” said Jessica Brown, chief of strategic engagement for the agency.

Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman, did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, inmate advocates sent state officials a letter concerning poor conditions at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, a minimum-security female prison with open dormitory housing.

Jason Nelson, deputy secretary for public safety, said he made an unannounced visit to the facility on Wednesday.

He said some changes have been made to improve the situation.

“They have learned some lessons the hard way,” Nelson said. “There is no real playbook for this.”

He said he wouldn’t call the conditions a crisis, but some offenders were anxious.​

Barbara Hoberock

405-528-2465

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @bhoberock

Tags

