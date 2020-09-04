State employees association seeks COVID-19 hazard pay for prison employees

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Public Employees Association is seeking a $2-an-hour hazard pay hike for employees working at state prisons.

The group is asking that the funding come from the more than $1.2 billion that the state got in Coronavirus Relief Funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The association wants the raises funded through the Dec. 31.

As of noon Friday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections was reporting the following positive cases: 721 at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft; 47 at Howard McLeod Correctional Center in Atoka; 93 at Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington; and 101 at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.

Overall, 1,568 inmates have tested positive and more than 150 prison employees, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website.

In a Thursday letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma Public Employees Association Executive Director Sterling Zearley said as COVID-19 spreads, jobs behind bars become more dangerous.

“Prior to COVID, DOC had difficulty recruiting and retaining staff,” Zearley said. “During this pandemic, maintaining adequate staffing becomes exponentially more difficult.”