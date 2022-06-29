 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State election results for major races (unofficial)

Contested races — final, unofficial results

X—Advances to Nov. 8 general election

R—In Aug. 23 runoff

(i)—incumbent

U.S. Senate (full term)

Democrat

R—Madison Horn — 60,631, 37.18%

R—Jason Bollinger — 27,359, 16.78%

Dennis Baker — 22,458, 13.77%

Jo Glenn — 21,176, 12.99%

Brandon Wade — 19,970, 12.25%

Arya Azma — 11,469, 7.03%

Republican

X—James Lankford (i) — 242,984, 67.83%

Jackson Lahmeyer — 94,504, 26.38%

Joan Farr — 20,737, 5.79%

U.S. Senate (unexpired term held by Jim Inhofe, retiring)

Republican

R—Markwayne Mullin — 155,997, 43.62%

R—T.W. Shannon — 62,712, 17.54%

Nathan Dahm — 42,638, 11.92%

Luke Holland — 40,322, 11.28%

Scott Pruitt — 18,040, 5.04%

Randy Grellner — 15,779, 4.41%

Jessica Jean Garrison — 6,104, 1.71%

Laura Moreno — 6,593, 1.84%

Alex Gray — 3,060, 0.86%

John Tompkins — 2,331, 0.65%

Adam Holley — 1,871, 0.52%

Michael Coibion — 1,259, 0.35%

Paul Royse — 900, 0.25%

U.S. House—District 2

Republican

R—Avery Frix — 11,330, 14.74%

R—Josh Brecheen — 10,573, 13.75%

Johnny Teehee — 9,956, 12.95%

John Bennett — 8,702, 11.32%

Guy Barker — 8,437, 10.98%

Marty Quinn — 5,607, 7.29%

Wes Nofire — 4,856, 6.32%

David Derby — 4,203, 5.47%

Chris Schiller — 4,105, 5.34%

Dustin Roberts — 3,741, 4.87%

Pamela Gordon — 2,340, 3.04%

Rhonda Hopkins — 1,280, 1.67%

Clint Johnson — 1,125, 1.46%

Erick Wyatt — 614, 0.80%

U.S. House—District 3

Republican

X—Frank Lucas (i) — 44,417, 61.14%

Wade Burleson — 22,239, 30.61%

Stephen Butler — 5,989, 8.24%

Governor

Democrat

X—Joy Hofmeister — 101,851, 60.74%

Connie Johnson — 65,823, 39.26%

Republican

X—Kevin Stitt (i) — 248,355, 69.06%

Joel Kintsel — 51,564, 14.34%

Mark Sherwood — 47,680, 13.26%

Moira McCabe — 12,033, 3.35%

Attorney General

Republican

X—Gentner Drummond — 180,338, 50.88%

John O’Connor — 174,125, 49.12%

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Republican

R—Ryan Walters — 142,540, 41.46%

R—April Grace — 105,303, 30.63%

John Cox — 83,012, 24.15%

William Crozier — 12,936, 3.76%

