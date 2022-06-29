State election results for major races (unofficial)

Contested races — final, unofficial results
X—Advances to Nov. 8 general election
R—In Aug. 23 runoff
(i)—incumbent
U.S. Senate (full term)
Democrat
R—Madison Horn — 60,631, 37.18%
R—Jason Bollinger — 27,359, 16.78%
Dennis Baker — 22,458, 13.77%
Jo Glenn — 21,176, 12.99%
Brandon Wade — 19,970, 12.25%
Arya Azma — 11,469, 7.03%
Republican
X—James Lankford (i) — 242,984, 67.83%
Jackson Lahmeyer — 94,504, 26.38%
People are also reading…
Joan Farr — 20,737, 5.79%
U.S. Senate (unexpired term held by Jim Inhofe, retiring)
Republican
R—Markwayne Mullin — 155,997, 43.62%
R—T.W. Shannon — 62,712, 17.54%
Nathan Dahm — 42,638, 11.92%
Luke Holland — 40,322, 11.28%
Scott Pruitt — 18,040, 5.04%
Randy Grellner — 15,779, 4.41%
Jessica Jean Garrison — 6,104, 1.71%
Laura Moreno — 6,593, 1.84%
Alex Gray — 3,060, 0.86%
John Tompkins — 2,331, 0.65%
Adam Holley — 1,871, 0.52%
Michael Coibion — 1,259, 0.35%
Paul Royse — 900, 0.25%
U.S. House—District 2
Republican
R—Avery Frix — 11,330, 14.74%
R—Josh Brecheen — 10,573, 13.75%
Johnny Teehee — 9,956, 12.95%
John Bennett — 8,702, 11.32%
Guy Barker — 8,437, 10.98%
Marty Quinn — 5,607, 7.29%
Wes Nofire — 4,856, 6.32%
David Derby — 4,203, 5.47%
Chris Schiller — 4,105, 5.34%
Dustin Roberts — 3,741, 4.87%
Pamela Gordon — 2,340, 3.04%
Rhonda Hopkins — 1,280, 1.67%
Clint Johnson — 1,125, 1.46%
Erick Wyatt — 614, 0.80%
U.S. House—District 3
Republican
X—Frank Lucas (i) — 44,417, 61.14%
Wade Burleson — 22,239, 30.61%
Stephen Butler — 5,989, 8.24%
Governor
Democrat
X—Joy Hofmeister — 101,851, 60.74%
Connie Johnson — 65,823, 39.26%
Republican
X—Kevin Stitt (i) — 248,355, 69.06%
Joel Kintsel — 51,564, 14.34%
Mark Sherwood — 47,680, 13.26%
Moira McCabe — 12,033, 3.35%
Attorney General
Republican
X—Gentner Drummond — 180,338, 50.88%
John O’Connor — 174,125, 49.12%
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Republican
R—Ryan Walters — 142,540, 41.46%
R—April Grace — 105,303, 30.63%
John Cox — 83,012, 24.15%
William Crozier — 12,936, 3.76%