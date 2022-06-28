State election results for major races (unofficial)

Contested races — unofficial results, with 1,983 of 1,984 precincts reporting
X - Advances to Nov. 8 general election
R - In Aug. 23 runoff
(i) - incumbent
U.S. Senate (full term)
Democrat
R - Madison Horn — 60,580, 37.18%
R - Jason Bollinger — 27,347, 16.78%
Dennis Baker — 22,447, 13.78%
Jo Glenn — 21,167, 12.99%
Brandon Wade — 19,954, 12.25%
Arya Azma — 11,459, 7.03%
Republican
X - James Lankford (i) — 242,909, 67.83%
Jackson Lahmeyer — 94,481, 26.38%
People are also reading…
Joan Farr — 20,732, 5.79%
U.S. Senate (unexpired term held by Jim Inhofe, retiring)
Republican
R - Markwayne Mullin — 155,969, 43.63%
R - T.W. Shannon — 62,696, 17.54%
Nathan Dahm — 42,624, 11.92%
Luke Holland — 40,297, 11.27%
Scott Pruitt — 18,035, 5.04%
Randy Grellner — 15,775, 4.41%
Jessica Jean Garrison — 6,102, 1.71%
Laura Moreno — 6,589, 1.84%
Alex Gray — 3,060, 0.86%
John Tompkins — 2,329, 0.65%
Adam Holley — 1,871, 0.52%
Michael Coibion — 1,259, 0.35%
Paul Royse — 900, 0.25%
U.S. House - District 2
Republican
R - Avery Frix — 11,330, 14.74%
R - Josh Brecheen — 10,573, 13.75%
Johnny Teehee — 9,956, 12.95%
John Bennett — 8,702, 11.32%
Guy Barker — 8,437, 10.98%
Marty Quinn — 5,607, 7.29%
Wes Nofire — 4,856, 6.32%
David Derby — 4,203, 5.47%
Chris Schiller — 4,105, 5.34%
Dustin Roberts — 3,741, 4.87%
Pamela Gordon — 2,340, 3.04%
Rhonda Hopkins — 1,280, 1.67%
Clint Johnson — 1,125, 1.46%
Erick Wyatt — 614, 0.80%
U.S. House - District 3
Republican
X - Frank Lucas (i) — 44,417, 61.14%
Wade Burleson — 22,239, 30.61%
Stephen Butler — 5,989, 8.24%
Governor
Democrat
X - Joy Hofmeister — 101,790, 60.75%
Connie Johnson — 65,773, 39.25%
Republican
X - Kevin Stitt (i) — 248,278, 69.06%
Joel Kintsel — 51,555, 14.34%
Mark Sherwood — 47,669, 13.26%
Moira McCabe — 12,028, 3.35%
Attorney General
Republican
X - Gentner Drummond — 180,300, 50.88%
John O'Connor — 174,062, 49.12%
State Superintendent of Education
Republican
R - Ryan Walters — 142,494, 41.46%
R - April Grace — 105,286, 30.63%
John Cox — 82,992, 24.15%
William Crozier — 12,930, 3.76%