State education secretary, TPS board members call for transparency, accountability through audit

State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and two Tulsa Public Schools board members said it is time for financial transparency and accountability in a Friday morning press conference following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s request for a special audit of TPS.

The audit request was prompted by a letter sent to Stitt’s office by TPS District 4 board member E’Lena Ashley and District 3 board member Jennettie Marshall. It expressed “significant concern” that processes and state contract laws may have been violated.

The letter came after nearly $20,000 in contract management irregularities were found within the district during an external review process. The contract was tied to one vendor contract, which was paid for with funds from a single philanthropic donor.

Walters, who is also set to compete in an Aug. 23 runoff election for state superintendent, said the cost of the audit is currently unknown, but he feels it could uncover more mismanaged dollars.

Marshall said, as the district’s longest-seated board member, she has spent her tenure asking for bidder and company portfolios before votes are conducted to ensure the board has full knowledge of a potential vendor's background.

She said transparency has been lacking in the provision of background information on vendors, citing the district’s contract with the Atlanta-based Snicklebox LLC. The vendor was contracted with TPS to “update and refine” the personnel office’s practices to better recruit and retain teachers, and she said it is now “at the center of controversy.”

TPS Chief Talent and Equity Officer Devin Fletcher recently resigned in light of pending investigation claims that Snicklebox made payments to district employees. Marshall said, if additional corruption is found, she expects charges will be filed against guilty individuals, although she didn’t name anyone specifically.

“Individuals will not be allowed to resign or go away as has been done in the past. We need accountability,” she said.

Ashley, Marshall and Walters did not take questions on critical race theory, the LGBTQ community and recent requests for anti-bias training. TPS recently received a formal notification that it violated House Bill 1775 after reviewing a complaint from March regarding a staff training session on implicit bias.

HB 1775 prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another and prohibits causing a student to feel guilty or uncomfortable because of their race or gender. It also prevents classrooms from teaching that anyone is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.

Walters said the requested audit is “not an attack” and there is “no focus on indoctrination.”

Later Friday, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said she welcomes any review of the district's practices and processes.

Gist said her transparency is apparent in her handling of the nearly $20,000 in contract irregularities — which she found out about last month — as she reached out to the district attorney to take external action over an internal investigation. As a former teacher, she said she knows every dollar is important in education.

"As the state auditor (Cindy Byrd) comes to our district, we will welcome her and open our doors wide and look forward to collaborating with their office to see what more we can do to be good stewards of the funds that are entrusted to us on behalf of children," she said.

Gist also said she received further information regarding the formal notification that TPS violated HB 1775 through its implicit bias training. She said she will determine if the district needs to do something differently in its training as she reviews the specifics of the complaint.

She added that TPS does not teach critical race theory in its curriculum, and the district has a commitment to teaching a "complete history."

"It's a completely manageable situation, and I think it's unfortunate for people to try to scare families in our state and bring people to believe that there's anything going on in our schools other than a group of people working hard to provide an excellent educational experience and keep kids safe," Gist said.