Document Read the full 2021 audit for the state of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd on Tuesday released a scathing audit of how the state handled federal pandemic dollars.

The state misspent millions with those in charge ignoring federal grant guidelines, the audit found.

“Oklahoma has systemic issues that make me very concerned for taxpayers,” Byrd said. “When federal grant money is spent incorrectly, the federal government has the authority to demand repayment from the people of Oklahoma.

“If the federal government decides the state must pay back these audited costs, you and I will end up paying the bill. If that happens, gross mismanagement and lack of compliance and oversight will be the blame.

“The State of Oklahoma dropped the ball on compliance and oversight.”

The audit period covers $14 billion in expenditures made during state fiscal year 2021, which includes pandemic funds.

Oklahoma was awarded federal grant dollars through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020, also called CARES, to mitigate the pandemic’s effects.

Byrd found $12.2 million in questioned costs in the state’s spending of $1.1 billion in CARES dollars. The funds were spent for personal protective equipment, health services, payroll and other COVID-related expenses.

State agencies, counties and cities were required to submit reimbursements of expenses to the state, but the state failed to obtain sufficient documentation to ensure the payments were made for COVID-related expenditures and did not ensure the goods and or services were received prior to payment.

The audit also looked at the $39.9 million in expenditures under the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, called GEER, and under the discretion of Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Two of those programs, Bridge the Gap and Stay in School, had significant issues, according to the audit.

Bridge the Gap had a budget of $8 million to help low-income families buy educational supplies, curriculum, technology and tutoring for children to learn at home during the pandemic.

Some 5,000 families received $1,500 at designated retailers, according to the audit.

“Proper system controls were offered by the digital wallet vendor to limit the families’ purchases to education-related items, but those controls were declined by the individual placed in charge of the BTG program,” Byrd said. “We found that $1.7 million was spent on various non-educational items such as kitchen appliances, power tools, furniture and entertainment.”

Bridge the Gap was largely overseen by Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who had blamed problems on the vendor, ClassWallet.

Almost 20% of the total purchase were spent on things not related to learning, according to the audit.

In July 2022, the federal government demanded that $650,000 be returned after their high-level review of the Bridge the Gap digital wallet program.

Byrd’s office has reported $1.8 million in questioned costs, which includes the $650,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.