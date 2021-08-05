State Democratic leader says Gov. Stitt 'nowhere to be found' amid COVID surge

Oklahoma Democrats continued on Thursday to berate Gov. Kevin Stitt for alleged inaction during a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, while Stitt's office remained equally adamant that no new measures are required.
"The new Delta variant surge in our state should be an eye-opener and requires immediate action. Yet, Stitt stands by idly refusing to issue an emergency for schools to protect,” Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said in a news release.
Democrats want Stitt to declare a public health emergency so local school districts that wish to do so can impose mask mandates as classes resume this month.
That authority was taken away from districts by a new law signed by Stitt this spring. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he regrets signing a similar law this year and has asked his state's legislature to repeal it.
Stitt, however, says an emergency declaration is not necessary.
“Based on our state’s current data there is no need to declare a state of emergency in Oklahoma," he said in an email. "We have an effective vaccine that is free and widely available to all eligible Oklahomans and we are well-prepared to manage COVID without a state of emergency.”
On Thursday, Oklahoma hospitals reported 954 COVID-related hospitalizations, which is on par with last November but still well below the highs of late December. The state ranks eighth in new cases per capita.
Schools are particularly concerned because almost no children below age 12 have been vaccinated and relatively few younger than 18 have been. Several area districts, including Tulsa Public Schools, are strongly encouraging students, faculty and staff to wear face masks when classes resume.
Stitt's office said Thursday that the availability of personal protection equipment and vaccines, and the fact that 76% of Oklahomans 65 and older are vaccinated, precludes a need for an emergency declaration.
Andrews, though, said Stitt's decision is "incomprehensible of any leader."
“This is a crisis unfolding and Stitt is nowhere to be found addressing this emergency," said Andrews. "This governor is failing to keep our children safe and is instead out campaigning for re-election — his priorities are a disgrace."
The White House, meanwhile, announced support for several initiatives by private organizations and federal agencies to encourage vaccination. These include offering vaccination as part of school sports physicals and back-to-school events and providing funds for "pop up" vaccination clinics on and around campuses.
