State costs for PPE ranged widely in first months of pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold here and across the world, Oklahoma officials stocked up on nearly $87 million in personal protective equipment at prices that ranged wildly.
In all, Oklahoma spent $86,737,063 on PPE during the first 2½ months of the pandemic, according to a Tulsa World analysis of data gathered by the Associated Press.
The state purchased N95 respirators, gowns, gloves, face shields and even breathing ventilators, among other items, to fight COVID-19.
Face shields, designed primarily to protect one’s eyes, have been a popular item among some during the pandemic, although the Centers for Disease Control doesn’t recommend their use as a substitute for a face mask.
So, when the state went looking for face shields, Bill Copeland, director of global sales for Professional Image in Tulsa, knew one thing for sure: The company did not want to be on a list of companies accused later of gouging their customers.
Rather, the Professional Image in April and early May sold the state of Oklahoma a combined 600,000 face shields that its workers made in Tulsa. The price to the state: 49 cents each. The price turned out to be the second lowest per unit cost in the nation among companies that sold face shields to state governments during the first couple months of the pandemic, according to a World analysis of the AP data.
“We pushed that over to them, like, at our cost,” Copeland recalled of the face shields.
“We modified our production lines from a normal packaging business to run those face shields for the state and in that process kept our people employed,” Copeland said.
The AP found that nationally, states paid on average about $4 for face shields during the first months of the pandemic, with some states paying upwards of $10 and $20 apiece.
“I’ve seen them at $9 and $10, that’s crazy,” Copeland said.
Copeland said he thinks Professional Image eventually sold about 750,000 face shields to the state, all at 49 cents each.
And while the company is no longer producing them, Copeland said they did overproduce several thousand shields, of which about 25,000 have been given to first responders, schools and the like.
“Anyone who wanted some, we pretty much just donated them,” Copeland said.
He said the company has about 40,000 face shields left that it intends to donate.
Of the nearly 2.3 million face shields purchased by the state through May, prices ranged up to $3.40 apiece for face shields from other vendors.
The same range in prices could be found with other PPE items acquired by the state.
Of the nearly $87 million spent on PPE by the state early in the pandemic, about a third, or nearly $29.9 million went to purchase 7.2 million N95 respirators, masks coveted by healthcare workers.
Oklahoma’s cost for N95 respirators ranged from 64 cents to nearly $20 each, according to data gathered by the AP.
Those findings were somewhat mirrored nationwide as states were forced to compete against each other and other countries for scarce PPE early in the pandemic, according to the AP.
Overall, the AP found more than $7 billion in PPE purchases through May from among the 50 states that responded to the AP records request.
The data, obtained through open-records requests, is the most comprehensive accounting to date of how much states were buying, what they were spending and whom they were paying during a chaotic spring when inadequate national stockpiles left state governments scrambling for hard-to-get supplies.
The spending data covers the period from the emergence of COVID-19 in the U.S. in early 2020 to the start of summer.
Support Local Journalism
Prior to the pandemic, N95 respirators ran about 50 cents each, the AP reported.
This spring, states paid an average of $3 for N95 masks, which filter out tiny particles.
In Oklahoma, officials paid about $3.62 for each mask during the first few months of the pandemic, according to an unweighted average of purchase data.
For comparison, one company from which Oklahoma purchased N95 masks in the spring is advertising them online now at $1.34 each for 160 masks.
Meanwhile, the state has continued to use federal funds to acquire PPE and other items as the pandemic wore on.
The Tulsa World reported in August that the state had spent upwards of $1.26 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds.
While the funds have been used to purchase PPE, they also have been spent on items ranging from salaries for government employees to video game consoles for prisoners to meals for Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs employees, who weren’t permitted to leave to get lunch during their shift, the Tulsa World reported.
The state Auditor and Inspector’s office is conducting an investigative audit of Oklahoma Health Department spending at the request of Attorney General Mike Hunter.
The request from Hunter came after the Associated Press reported that Oklahoma was among at least 22 states and Washington, D.C. that had purchased hydroxychloroquine.
The state has also spent $2 million on the medication hydroxychloroquine, touted by President Donald Trump at the time as a possible COVID-19 treatment amid warnings that more research was needed.
A spokesman for Gov. Kevin Stitt did not respond when asked for comment about the price range paid for PPE items.
Asked for comment, the state Health Department replied by indicating a formal Open Records Act request would be required for a response. While records were not sought, an agency spokesperson provided a link to file a records request that was inoperable.
Among the vendors, the state spent about 29% of its PPE purchases with in-state businesses.
Standard Health Care in Oklahoma City received the most — $17.8 million in state funds for PPE through May, records show.
Green Rock Hemp Holdings in Utah received the second highest amount of funds from Oklahoma for PPE purchases, $9.78 million.
The Tulsa World reported earlier this month that Standard Health Care registered as a business with the Secretary of State’s office the day the CARES Act was signed into law.
Green Rock Hemp mostly sold masks and gloves to Oklahoma, according to the Associated Press.
In April, Stitt thanked the state vendors who had changed their manufacturing processes to produce PPE during the pandemic.
Those businesses included Professional Imaging and Covercraft Industries in Pauls Valley.
Featured video
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.