State costs for PPE ranged widely in first months of pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold here and across the world, Oklahoma officials stocked up on nearly $87 million in personal protective equipment at prices that ranged wildly.

In all, Oklahoma spent $86,737,063 on PPE during the first 2½ months of the pandemic, according to a Tulsa World analysis of data gathered by the Associated Press.

The state purchased N95 respirators, gowns, gloves, face shields and even breathing ventilators, among other items, to fight COVID-19.

Face shields, designed primarily to protect one’s eyes, have been a popular item among some during the pandemic, although the Centers for Disease Control doesn’t recommend their use as a substitute for a face mask.

So, when the state went looking for face shields, Bill Copeland, director of global sales for Professional Image in Tulsa, knew one thing for sure: The company did not want to be on a list of companies accused later of gouging their customers.