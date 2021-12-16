State Board of Education signs off on withholding $9.1 million from Epic Charter Schools

The state auditor has been outspoken in questioning how, when Epic was limited to spending only 5% of its taxpayer dollars on administrative costs, that in all previous fiscal years its governing board paid Harris and Chaney’s for-profit company twice that for the school’s management.

And to compound the administrative overhead costs, according to Byrd, the duo hired an entire administrative staff at Epic Charter Schools, at public expense, to do the work their for-profit management company was being paid to do.

“Who is protecting the school and its students? Why should the new Epic board be responsible to pay for the abuse and malfeasance of the terminated management company?" Byrd said in a Thursday press release. "The new board at Epic Charter Schools has taken great steps toward transparency and have been very cooperative in providing (the state auditor and inspector's office) needed documentation; now they are under attack.”

Byrd added that she hopes to get answers to her questions as investigations by state and federal enforcement progress.