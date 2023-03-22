OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Health Care Authority board on Wednesday approved rules to implement a statewide health information exchange despite pushback from some health care providers.

The board unanimously adopted permanent agency rules to carry out a state law that requires all health care providers to join the exchange by July 1.

Before voting, members of the board quizzed Stephen Miller, the state coordinator for the health information exchange, about privacy and cost concerns raised by some health care professionals.

After the rules were adopted, a local behavioral health worker stormed out of the room after sarcastically telling the board "good luck finding providers." Another audience member shouted, "shame on y'all."

In the weeks leading up to the vote, mental health and behavioral health providers raised concerns that being required to participate in the health information exchange could compromise patients' personal information. A broad spectrum of health care professionals have also criticized the cost — about $5,000 on average per provider — to join the exchange.

The Health Care Authority has worked for years to create the exchange that will allow Oklahomans' digital medical records to follow them to any provider in the state. Proponents of the idea say it will help doctors collaborate on patient care and eliminate redundant medical testing.

Saying she had been involved since 2008 in discussions about creating a statewide exchange, board member Tanya Case called it an exciting moment. She also said it's important that the exchange include both mental and physical health care providers.

"Pulling out a piece of your medical care ... that's not really doing the right thing, in my opinion," she said. "To me, it's one body, one mind."

Providers will be able to seek an exemption based on their size, financial situation, technological limitations or the type of health care they offer.

Miller and Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett stressed no patient information will be submitted to the exchange unless a person provides consent. If a person fills out a form saying they don't want their information included on the exchange, that form will remain in their physician's office and won't be uploaded to the network, Miller said.

"No patient data of any kind should be submitted to the (health information exchange) if the patient does not approve," Corbett said. "No licensed behavioral health provider, under current law, can submit information if they do not have written consent to do so."

He added that agency officials are in talks with state lawmakers about providing scholarships to health care providers who can't afford the start-up costs. Monthly fees to participate in the exchange will typically range from $20-$50 per provider and can vary based on the health care organization, Miller said.

Board member Alex Yaffe noted the costs are a concern for many providers who are already struggling financially due to high inflation amid the aftermath of the COVID pandemic.

Some mental health providers have worried that even uploading their patients' names to the exchange could be an ethical violation and breach of their clients' privacy.

Before storming out of the meeting, Lorien Holman, who leads Seasons of Change Behavioral Health Services Inc., said board approval of the rules could force her to close her practice, leaving more than 350 clients in a lurch.

"If you force this mandate, it undermines the safety of my clients and the therapeutic relationships I have," she said. "I am not willing to create an unsafe space for my clients."

Earlier this week, two state lawmakers dismissed concerns about the exchange and urged mental health providers to disregard misinformation surrounding this issue and read the proposed rules and state law regarding the new program.

The agency rules now go to the Oklahoma Legislature and governor for final approval.