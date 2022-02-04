State auditor spotlights ex-police chief's financial misdeeds in small Oklahoma town

A small Lincoln County town saw 13% of its annual budget misappropriated, a state audit found, with a report noting the former police chief withdrew town funds at area casinos.
Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd released her audit of the town Tryon, between Stillwater and Chandler, on Thursday. She identified a total of $95,000 in misappropriated town funds via unauthorized and personal charges, according to a news release.
“That board has the power to stop things like this from happening if they would just look at the records put before them, or even ask questions, and I think this board was just asleep at the wheel,” Byrd told the Tulsa World on Thursday in response to the Tryon audit.
Most of the personal transactions came from former Police Chief Jered Prickett, noted in the audit report as having made $3,700 in “questionable credit card expenditures,” including deer hunting supplies.
“Donations made to the Tryon Police Department, totaling $3,960, were not deposited into the Town’s bank account,” Byrd said in the release. “The checks were either cashed out by Prickett or deposited into his personal bank account. Prickett also misappropriated $4,866.50 from the Police Auxiliary bank account via cash and ATM withdrawals. Six of the ATM withdrawals occurred at area casinos.
“The person in charge of law enforcement appears to have been breaking the law.”
According to the report, Prickett appears responsible for $86,919 of the $95,252 total misappropriations. He reportedly purchased firearms that remain unaccounted for, including three Glock 9mm pistols, a .40-caliber Glock pistol, a Remington Model 700 M40 rifle and a Ruger 6.5 Creedmor bolt-action rifle.
The audit also accuses Prickett of inappropriately appointing his wife to town clerk-treasurer, and she is named in the report as having received about $5,000 in misappropriated city funds.
“We have cited a couple of different statutes that we have recommended the district attorney to look into to determine whether or not charges of embezzlement should be filed against these individuals," Byrd said Thursday.
In Prickett's resignation letter, included in the audit report, he asked that the board discuss his case only in executive session so that "slander or talks about this issue" remain private.
“I have no excuses for the things that have happened,” Prickett wrote. “I violated your trust in me and for that I hold myself accountable. ... Candace (Prickett) has no part in any of this nor was she aware it had happened.”
Prickett, who also served as the town’s animal control officer, earned a combined salary of $6,086 per month, according to the report.
Byrd in her audit faulted not only the employees who benefited from the misappropriations, but also the governing board for the town.
“A timely review of bank statements, timecards, check registers or monthly expenditure reports should have brought some of the questionable transactions to light. Inherent to any small town, … it is imperative that the Board be hyper-vigilant in their oversight of financial transactions," she said in the report.
"The Board must become part of the internal control process by providing the increased oversight required in order to protect town assets.”