State auditor spotlights ex-police chief's financial misdeeds in small Oklahoma town

“The person in charge of law enforcement appears to have been breaking the law.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the report, Prickett appears responsible for $86,919 of the $95,252 total misappropriations. He reportedly purchased firearms that remain unaccounted for, including three Glock 9mm pistols, a .40-caliber Glock pistol, a Remington Model 700 M40 rifle and a Ruger 6.5 Creedmor bolt-action rifle.

The audit also accuses Prickett of inappropriately appointing his wife to town clerk-treasurer, and she is named in the report as having received about $5,000 in misappropriated city funds.

“We have cited a couple of different statutes that we have recommended the district attorney to look into to determine whether or not charges of embezzlement should be filed against these individuals," Byrd said Thursday.

In Prickett's resignation letter, included in the audit report, he asked that the board discuss his case only in executive session so that "slander or talks about this issue" remain private.