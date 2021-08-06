State asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn landmark McGirt decision

OKLAHOMA CITY — New Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a landmark case that has dramatically impacted how crimes involving tribal land and members are prosecuted.

The 2020 McGirt ruling held the state does not have jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes committed by Native Americans in a large portion of eastern Oklahoma, including the city of Tulsa. The court ruled Jimcy McGirt, a convicted child rapist, should have been prosecuted in federal court because he is Native American and the crime happened on tribal land.

O'Connor's petition asks the Supreme Court to narrow the application of the case to allow the state to continue to imprison violent felons convicted before the McGirt ruling.

It also asks the court to affirm the state’s authority to prosecute non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans in the Muscogee Nation reservation, which O’Connor’s office said was revived by the court in McGirt.

Many of the cases impacted by the ruling have been handed to federal and tribal courts. The high court ruled 5-4 on the case in July 2020.

The petition says the case was wrongly decided and has disruptive effects in Oklahoma that are unprecedented.