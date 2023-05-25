Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An Oklahoma appellate court has formally reinstated the life prison sentence for a Tulsa man whose multiple state child abuse convictions were temporarily derailed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday rejected an appeal by Robert Taylor Bragg, 36, after earlier overturning on jurisdictional grounds his child abuse by injury convictions and life prison sentence.

A Tulsa County District Court jury in 2017 convicted Bragg of six child abuse counts. A judge later sentenced Bragg, in accordance with the jury recommendations, to simultaneously serve one life prison term along with five 20-year prison terms.

State prosecutors accused Bragg of “abusively shaking” a 36-day-old girl in 2014, causing brain damage, retinal hemorrhages and rib fractures, according to Tulsa World archives.

The victim in the case was a member of the Cherokee Nation under a tribal law that provides temporary, 240-day citizenship to newborns of tribal members.

Bragg was among scores of criminal defendants who challenged their state convictions after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished. The ruling has since been extended to include the reservations of the Cherokee Nation — where the abuse occurred — and seven other tribes.

Based on the McGirt ruling, the OCCA in October 2021 overturned Bragg’s convictions and sentences.

At the time, major crimes occurring within “Indian Country” were typically the sole jurisdiction of federal and tribal prosecutors.

Meanwhile, a federal grand jury in March 2021 had named Bragg in a four-count indictment filed under seal charging him with two counts of child abuse in Indian Country and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country.

The federal charges were made public after the state appellate court overturned his state convictions.

The case took a turn in 2022 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a challenge filed by Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta that the state shared jurisdiction with federal prosecutors in cases where a non-tribal member victimizes a tribal member within reservation land or Indian Country.

The ruling meant in Bragg’s case that the state did have the right to prosecute Bragg for the 2014 crimes, if it so chose.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office on April 13 signaled it was seeking to exercise its jurisdiction in Bragg’s case when it requested he be transported to Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody so he could serve out his sentence, according to a court filing in Bragg’s federal case.

On April 21, records show Chief U.S. District Judge John Heil III granted a federal prosecutor’s request that Bragg’s federal criminal charges be dismissed so state corrections officials could regain custody of Bragg.

In addition to ruling against Bragg’s jurisdictional challenge, the OCCA also turned away his claim that he was tricked into admitting abusive conduct involving the infant while being interrogated by police. The court also rejected claims that statements he made before he was read his rights were improperly admitted. The court ruled that he was not in custody at the time and his statements were freely given.

