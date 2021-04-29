State appeals court overturns two more death sentences based on McGirt claims

Just prior to the killings, Ryder had returned to Oklahoma from Georgia after failing to recruit family members to escape the end of the world by going with him to the Canadian Yukon.

Property he intended to take to the Yukon was stored with the Hallums.

When he tried to retrieve his property with the help of local county deputies, he was given only two small boxes, according to court records

The court also ordered the judgment and sentence for Dakota James Alleyn Shriver, 27, to be overturned.

Shriver was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Noelle New, who was struck by a vehicle in which Shriver was a passenger.

Shriver was arguing with his brother, who was driving the vehicle June 5, 2015, in Rogers County, before it ran off the road, striking and killing New, who had been walking along a county road.

The court also overturned the sentence and judgment for Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, 36, who a Tulsa County jury convicted of child neglect in 2017. The jury found him guilty of abusing his wife’s daughter, who was born with cerebral palsy and weighed just 19 pounds when she was 5-years-old.