State announces $8 billion for 1,600 'critically needed' highway projects over eight years

• Addressing 685 bridges through rehabilitation or replacement, including the last few remaining structurally deficient bridges

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Nearly 2,296 miles of roadway improvements, which include more than 1,013 miles of safety improvements on two-lane highways with deficient or no shoulders.

With the restoration of $180 million in state-appropriated funding and an anticipated 2023 increase in the Rebuilding Oklahoma Access and Driver Safety — or ROADS — Fund annual cap from $575 million to $590 million, ODOT was able to budget for more critically needed projects in the plan update.

Additionally, Oklahoma is one of the first states to take advantage of the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act Rural Project Initiative through the U.S. Department of Transportation to accelerate rural, two-lane improvement projects already in the eight-year plan.

Use of low-interest TIFIA loans helps increase funding for Oklahoma to add more projects into the plan.

As of August, Oklahoma ranks seventh nationally for highway bridges in good condition, improving from as low as 49th place in 2004, ODOT said.