State announces $8 billion, 1,600 'critically needed' highway projects over eight years

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation on Monday announced an addition $2 billion for highway projects, bringing the total to nearly $8 billion over the next eight years.
“Oklahoma truly has some great momentum in bringing our highway system back to a manageable condition, and this year’s update to the eight-year (construction) plan and asset preservation plan will help us continue to preserve and enhance the transportation system,” Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation and ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz said.
The additions are due to an influx of federal and state funding, ODOT said.
Amid the funding is an additional $20 million for the new Interstate 44/U.S. 75 interchange currently under construction in west Tulsa, the agency said.
The work is part of a $90 million project that includes widening and reconstructing all pavement on I-44 from four lanes to six between the west side of the Arkansas River bridge and Union Avenue, along with replacing several bridges in the area.
The project is the largest in terms of cost in Tulsa's history.
Statewide, the nearly $8 billion in funding will include:
• 1,657 "critically needed" projects
• Addressing 685 bridges through rehabilitation or replacement, including the last few remaining structurally deficient bridges
• Nearly 2,296 miles of roadway improvements, which includes more than 1,013 miles of safety improvements on two-lane highways with deficient or no shoulders.
With the restoration of $180 million in state appropriated funding and an anticipated 2023 increase in the Rebuilding Oklahoma Access and Driver Safety (ROADS) Fund annual cap from $575 million to $590 million, ODOT was able to budget for more critically needed projects in the plan update.
Additionally, Oklahoma is one of the first states to take advantage of the federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) Rural Project Initiative at the U.S. Department of Transportation to accelerate rural, two-lane improvement projects already in the eight-year plan.
Use of low-interest TIFIA loans helps increase funding for Oklahoma to add more projects into the plan.
As of August, Oklahoma ranks seventh nationally for highway bridges in good condition, improving from as low as 49th place in 2004, ODOT said.
"Thanks to improvements in state funding by the Legislature and a commitment to prioritizing critical needs in the eight-year plan, the department has reduced the number of structurally deficient bridges to 67, or less than 1%, of the state’s 6,800 highway bridges," the agency said.
“We remain laser focused on maintaining Oklahoma’s Top Ten national status for good bridge conditions and will continue our work completing corridor upgrades, adding shoulders to rural, two-lane highways and improving pavement conditions," Gatz said.