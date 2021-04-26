 Skip to main content
State and Tulsa health officials follow federal guidance to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
State and Tulsa health officials follow federal guidance to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

  Updated
Photo3 (copy)

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen April 8 at a vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York.

 Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Monday its immediate resumption of use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in line with federal government recommendations.

The Tulsa Health Department said it would follow suit beginning Tuesday.

OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed in a statement said the CDC and FDA have authorized use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a warning label explaining the potential for a rare side effect.

"When we originally paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it was unclear whether the rare blood clotting reaction that spurred the pause was directly linked to the vaccine," Reed wrote.

"After analyzing the occurrences, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has identified a link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the potential adverse reaction of blood clotting but has deemed it extremely uncommon. They have identified 15 cases of the occurrence among nearly 8 million total doses administered."

The federal government paused use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 13. Reed said that demonstrates the sensitivity of the country's vaccine monitoring system and how seriously the government takes the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Tulsa Health Department in a statement said the FDA and CDC have confidence the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19. Individuals may select from the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for THD's clinics as long as they are available.

THD noted that currently the federally supported community vaccination clinic at Tulsa Community College Northeast only offers the Pfizer vaccine.

April 13 video: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 distribution paused by Oklahoma State Health Department

OSDH deputy health commissioner Keith Reed spoke more about the decision on April 13, 2021

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I am a general assignment reporter who predominately writes about public health, public safety and justice reform. I'm in journalism to help make this community, state, country and, ultimately, world a better place.

