Stark and dark: Tulsa Promenade mall, once a former retail fixture, remains shell of former self

Whatever allure Tulsa Promenade mall held decades ago appears to have left the building.

Once a haven for bargains and browsing, the midtown venue has been reduced to a litany of gated storefronts, papered windows and inoperable escalators.

A recent Tulsa World trip to Promenade, 4107 S. Yale Ave., revealed only about a dozen permanent, first-floor business outlets, excluding anchor store Dillard’s. The entrance to that department store on the mall interior is locked on the second floor, which on the day the newspaper visited, looked entirely vacant.

“A dark store that is not a store that is contributing to the economy,” said Casey Stowe, senior vice president of finance and real estate for PartnerTulsa, the city’s economic development organization. “It is not employing workers. It is not generating sales tax revenue. It is not supplying goods and services to the citizens of Tulsa.

“So whenever there is a dark store, we want to see it come back to life. The biggest shining example of a win in that case obviously is the Sears at Woodland Hills Mall, assuming that everything is approved.”

He is referring to Scheels, which is seeking a municipal incentive that would allow the North Dakota-based retailer to build a $132 million destination sporting goods store at Woodland Hills. Woodland Hills is owned by Simon Property Group, a publicly traded company that, despite fighting the yearslong malaise inflicting all malls, still earned more than $2.2 billion in 2021.

By contrast, Promenade is owned by Kohan Retail Investment Group, a New York-based investment company with a history of buying distressed malls and allowing them to plummet further.

A phone message and email to Promenade management weren’t returned. The Tulsa World reached Kohan owner Mike Kohan twice by phone, but both times he said he was either in a meeting or leaving and too busy to talk. He was unresponsive to subsequent texts requesting an interview.

Stowe said he has had no interaction with the mall owner nor management and that he is unaware of any PartnerTulsa contact, as well.

“Unfortunately, our hands are tied in a lot of ways when it comes to a private property owner,” Stowe said. “There are programs out there through several different organizations that can provide lending for small businesses, not the least of which is the (United States) Small Business Administration, which most banks loan through.

“But with regard to forcing a private property owner to do something, so long as they haven’t violated a code or ordinance or anything like that, we are really limited in how much we can influence the actions of a private property owner.”

Mike Kohan paid $12.3 million for Tulsa Promenade in 2013 after the previous owner had shelled out $58.3 million for it seven years earlier, property records show. The mall was refinanced in 2016, but three years later unpaid debt and taxes led the property into receivership, which Promenade has since exited.

All the shopping center’s financial woes have left a slew of retail casualties in its wake, including national chains such as American Eagle Outfitters and Victoria’s Secret, as well as a movie theater and former anchor stores Macy’s and JC Penney.

Fair cash (market) value for the mall property has dipped from $15 million in 2020 to about $10.8 million in 2022, according to county property records.

“I used to love this mall,” said one of the mall’s retail store managers who declined to give his name. “COVID started to push it downhill really fast. Then after that, a lot of stores started leaving.”

Bath & Body Works is among the Promenade stores that recently has closed, said Abby Alhlou, who owns Abby’s Jewelry at Promenade. She said she closed a Woodland Hills location of hers a number of years ago to move to midtown.

“For me, I’m just killing it,” Alhlou said. “I’m making 10 times what I made at Woodland.”

Alhlou, who spends a lot of money on marketing, said the lack of pedestrian traffic doesn’t faze her.

“I bring my own customers to my door,” she said.

Signs of life

Economic development on Promenade’s perimeter is under way.

Work has begun on a $20 million hockey team practice and public ice skating project that the Tulsa Oilers are building in the former Macy’s building. Oilers owner Andy Scurto said the complex will include main and secondary rinks, a pro shop and a sports bar/restaurant.

In addition, Florida-based developer Ted Filer, in a lease-to-buy deal with Kohan, is renovating the former JCPenney building, which is scheduled to open in November as a business called Extra Space Storage, Filer said. The first phase of the project involves about 70,000 square feet, he said.

More businesses, however, are needed at Promenade, said Mykey Arthrell, Tulsa city councilor for District 5, where the mall is located.

“It’s a big space that is relatively affordable, especially considering the price of new construction,” he said. “We want to generate the interest of financiers and people trying to develop and build.”

Arthrell said he would support the creation of a tax increment financing district to spur redevelopment in the area. A TIF is a public financing method that diverts tax revenues from the TIF district to pay for public improvements there over a specified span.

“The infrastructure is not old in that building,” Athrell said of the mall, which started as an outdoor shopping center in 1965 and became an indoor mall after a complete renovation 20 years later. “I think it’s important we all remember that was built in the ’80s. It’s not some ancient structure. ...

“You could have indoor sports arenas, and that could attract people and those people could go to shops. You could still have interior of the mall generating sales tax and the food court generating sales tax by having venues in these giant square-footage spaces.”

Scurto said he is pursuing further investment in the area.

“I really think the mall is an amazing place with lots of potential to add more entertainment options and make a great location to spend time with family, etc.,” he said.

Scurto is seeking partners for Promenade developments centering on such things as food and indoor turf fields, he said.

“My vision is to convert a lot more of the mall to food, sports and entertainment options,” he said. “But it will take time and require a lot of work, a lot of money and a lot of help from the city.”

