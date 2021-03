St. Patrick's Day events starting this weekend in Tulsa

St. Patrick's Day falls in the middle of the week this year so some places have booked events to get the celebration started early.

Here are some things to get you warmed up for the big day.

Cabin Boys Brewery Sham-Rock Bash 2021

1717 E. Seventh St.

11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, March 13

Join Cabin Boys Brewery for its fourth annual St. Paddy’s Day celebration. Masks required. No cover and all ages can attend. Beer will be $6 in free St. Paddy’s Day cups. There will be a new beer release, Irish Cream Stout. Live music starts at noon.

1907 BBQ will be serving up delicious Irish specials. Entertainment includes corn hole, beer pong, giant Jenga, ping pong, foosball, darts and more.

There will be lots of spaced-out seating indoors and outdoors. Please follow safe social distancing practices.

Eerie Abbey Ales

507 S. Main St.

New beer release Friday, March 12. An Irish Red, an Irish Stout and a green ale will be available at the taps in the Belgian taproom.

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.