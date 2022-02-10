St. John to close pediatric ICU, inpatient unit ahead of adult ICU expansion

To make room for a major expansion of its adult intensive care unit, Ascension St. John Medical Center plans to close its pediatric intensive care unit and cut other pediatric services.
The general pediatric inpatient unit at the hospital, 1923 S. Utica Ave., will also be closed as part of the plan, officials said, with the closures set to take effect April 30.
Related services that will not be affected, officials said, include pediatric ambulatory and surgical services and neonatal intensive care, all of which will continue uninterrupted.
The decision on the closures was made in conjunction with a $27 million plan to expand St. John's adult ICU, which will require the space to increase adult critical-care capacity, officials said.
The closures will leave Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma with only one pediatric ICU, that at The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis, 6161 S. Yale Ave.
Two others in the state are located in Oklahoma City at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital and Integris Health.
In a statement, St. John officials said, "This decision was based on both a community needs assessment along with a thoughtful analysis of services already being offered in the community."
The adult ICU expansion, to take place over the next 2½ years, "is expected to place (the hospital) at the forefront of regional, critical care access," officials said.
Saint Francis spokeswoman Lauren Landwerlin said Saint Francis was aware of the closures, and "will work to coordinate any transfers of care as needed to ensure patients continue to receive high quality care close to home."
Saint Francis officials don't expect any problems handling the uptick in pediatric patients.
Dr. Roopa Thukaram, medical director of the pediatric ICU at The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis, said, "I would reassure everyone in the community that we are well-prepared to accommodate the patients and provide the highest level of care that we have always provided. There should not be any concerns from the closure of the pediatric units at St. John's."
Thukaram is director over a 20-bed pediatric ICU. The hospital itself offers 84 general pediatric beds, as well as a 58-bed neonatal ICU.
Landwerlin added, "The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis sincerely thanks the pediatric staff and physicians at Ascension St. John for the many years of care and comfort they have provided to so many injured and ill children in our region."
