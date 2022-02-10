St. John to close pediatric ICU, inpatient unit ahead of adult ICU expansion

The adult ICU expansion, to take place over the next 2½ years, "is expected to place (the hospital) at the forefront of regional, critical care access," officials said.

Saint Francis spokeswoman Lauren Landwerlin said Saint Francis was aware of the closures, and "will work to coordinate any transfers of care as needed to ensure patients continue to receive high quality care close to home."

Saint Francis officials don't expect any problems handling the uptick in pediatric patients.

Dr. Roopa Thukaram, medical director of the pediatric ICU at The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis, said, "I would reassure everyone in the community that we are well-prepared to accommodate the patients and provide the highest level of care that we have always provided. There should not be any concerns from the closure of the pediatric units at St. John's."

Thukaram is director over a 20-bed pediatric ICU. The hospital itself offers 84 general pediatric beds, as well as a 58-bed neonatal ICU.