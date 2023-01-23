St. John Broken Arrow hospital opens new ICU

A new 18-bed progressive care and intensive care unit that officially opened Monday at Ascension St. John Broken Arrow is expected to serve around 1,500 patients a year, officials said.

Hospital officials and community leaders gathered Monday for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the new unit, which occupies the sixth floor of the hospital at 1000 W. Boise Circle.

The $8 million investment includes four ICU beds and 14 progressive care beds, while adding nearly 40 new jobs, officials said.

"Today is obviously an exciting day for this hospital," said Matthew Adams, Ascension St. John Broken Arrow president. "We knew there was a lack of intensive care beds in eastern Oklahoma. The COVID-19 pandemic unfortunately only drove that point home further."

"Many hours of designing, discussing, planning, building and hiring have led us to this point today," he said.

Jennifer Conway, Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce president, said: "We're so thankful for St. John's investment in this. This means so much to us on many levels."

"When businesses look to relocate to our community or expand, one of the top priorities is quality healthcare," Conway added. "And whenever we make one more investment in that, we're that much stronger as a community, expanding access and responsiveness for our residents, and ensuring that when they have to care for a loved one, they don't have to drive very far. They can stay close to home."

St. John officials said the expansion complements the bed expansion at Ascension St. John Owasso and the future Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital of Owasso, a 40-bed facility that is expected to open in March.

"We are really excited to offer an extension of the services that we offer many across our ministry — the ability to open up additional beds that offer higher acuity to patients and their families that live here in our community," said Ascension St. John CEO Jeff Nowlin.

Adams added: "The city of Broken Arrow continues to be a growing, vibrant community, and as Broken Arrow's only acute care hospital, it is our responsibility to grow alongside it."

