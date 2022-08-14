Spy from Oklahoma helped post-WWII Japan rebuild: 'It's a Sapulpa story'

No one would have blamed Thomas L. Blakemore if he had turned his back on Japan.

Following the surrender in 1945 and end of World War II, few Americans wanted anything to do with their former enemy.

But Blakemore, who had worked in military intelligence to help defeat the Japanese, found that he couldn’t walk away so easily.

The country, where the Sapulpa native had briefly lived, held a special place in his heart. And out of concern for its uncertain future, he was ready to put his special skills and knowledge to good use.

Today, 77 years later, the late Blakemore — who as an attorney played a pivotal role in the rebuilding of Japan, even helping rewrite its constitution — remains largely unacknowledged in his hometown and state.

However, thanks to a recent discovery, the latest V-J Day anniversary will arrive on Monday with new hopes that that might change.

“It’s been really cool to have this chance to learn more about him,” said Rachel Whitney, who as collections manager for the Sapulpa Historical Museum has been going through hundreds of Blakemore’s decades-old papers.

Contained in four boxes, the documents and letters were discovered collecting dust in a local home and turned over to the museum. They span about 20 years, from just before the war through the 1950s, Whitney said.

For Blakemore, who helped Japan transition to democracy and a modern economy, those were probably the most eventful years of his life.

Many of the documents from the war era are stamped “secret,” making them especially tantalizing, even though they would have long-since been declassified.

Blakemore, an Army captain, was stationed in China, where he gathered intelligence on the Japanese military, reporting back to what would later become the CIA.

One document even relates specifically to the events of Aug. 6, 1945 — a notice that an atomic bomb had been dropped on Hiroshima. It’s impossible to say what Blakemore might have thought as he read it.

But he might well have sensed that dramatic change was coming soon — both for him and for Japan.

‘Unassuming’

If he and his legacy are not well-known locally, Blakemore is at least partly responsible for it.

The former Sapulpan was never one to promote himself, said his nephew Jim Blakemore.

“He even turned down a membership in the Oklahoma Hall of Fame,” he said. “He just didn’t care about stuff like that.”

After knowing him only through stories for much of his life, Jim, of Tulsa, finally got to meet his uncle.

What was most impressive about him, he said, was how little Blakemore sought to impress.

“He was just so unassuming,” Jim said. “Here was a guy who was worth millions by then. He wore a cheap Timex watch. He’d have his penny loafers resoled. Showing off wasn’t his thing.”

Thomas Blakemore’s story began in Sapulpa, where he grew up and became valedictorian of his Sapulpa High School graduating class.

If the family name is remembered at all locally, it’s due more to Blakemore’s father, a longtime municipal judge and civic leader who was also named Thomas.

Blakemore’s mother, Ernestine, was an attorney, and after high school, he followed that path. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma Law School and from Cambridge University in England.

Though he had no prior interest in Japan, Blakemore, because of a requirement tied to his Cambridge scholarship, committed to study the Japanese constitution and law.

That’s what originally took him to the country, where in 1939 he enrolled at Tokyo Imperial University’s law school.

It was bad timing, though. The start of World War II a few months later would eventually cut short his stay.

But Blakemore’s relationship with Japan was far from over.

Because of his connection to the nation, he was enlisted to spy on the Japanese military during the war. And afterward, he was ordered back to Tokyo for the rebuilding.

Under the oversight of American Gen. Douglas MacArthur, a new Japanese constitution needed to be written, one that would reflect democratic principles.

Blakemore recalled later that he was the only person involved in the process who actually had studied Japanese law.

And his was a vital perspective. Thanks to his influence, Japanese culture and tradition would be respected in the document.

After completing his military service, Blakemore remained in Japan as a civilian lawyer.

Concerned by Japan’s lack of trade know-how and the potential of foreign powers to exploit it, he would become the first Westerner admitted to practice law in Japan with full courtroom status.

He founded the Tokyo firm Blakemore & Mitsuki and began negotiating for fair trade with American corporations like GE and Rockefeller. The firm is still there today.

Blakemore — whose wife, Frances Blakemore, was a prominent artist — practiced in Tokyo for almost 40 years. The couple moved back to the U.S. in 1988 and settled in Seattle. He died in 1994.

It was during those last years that Blakemore’s Tulsa nephew was able to get acquainted with him in person.

Today, Jim Blakemore knows his late uncle’s story as well as anybody.

But who knows? There could be more to add to it, he said.

He had his first chance to check out the recent finds last week.

Historical value

The house where Thomas Blakemore’s papers were discovered had belonged to a former assistant of his.

After the man’s death, the home and contents were sold.

Gene Canady of Sand Springs, who was hired to clean out the house and was allowed to keep whatever he found, said he wasn’t sure what to do with the documents. But he sensed their historical value and first reached out to OU.

“But in the end I decided they should go to the museum,” Canady said. “Blakemore was from Sapulpa, and it’s a Sapulpa story.”

Whitney said she still needs to do a deeper dive into the contents of the boxes and organize them according to a timeline.

Ultimately, her hope is to have everything digitized.

“That’s the best way to keep documents alive. And we want to be able to share them with everyone,” she said.

Jim Blakemore said he’s glad that, because of the discovery, a few more people could learn the story of his uncle. Regardless of whether his uncle cared about recognition, he hopes Thomas Blakemore will be remembered in the Tulsa area.

“He was just a wonderful guy and unassuming, so unassuming,” Jim said. “And what a contribution he made to Japan and, really, the world. They’re still one of our strongest allies.”

More than anything, though, Jim is glad he had a chance to get to know his uncle, he said.

He learned a lot from him in a short time, including at least one important life lesson.

“He was so driven in what he was doing. He told me once that if he had it to do over, he’d try to stop more often and smell the roses,” Jim said.

