Spring-like severe storm system moves into area Sunday night into Monday morning

Update: As of 8 p.m., several tornado warnings had been issued for southwest and central Oklahoma. No immediate reports of injuries or significant damage had been reported.
A "significant severe weather event" was expected to develop across eastern Oklahoma Sunday evening with possible tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds, forecasters said.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman had Tulsa, Oklahoma City and much of central and eastern Oklahoma in the "moderate" risk category for severe weather Sunday evening, the second-highest on a five-tier scale.
"Current indications are that storms will begin to rapidly intensify after (3 p.m.) near the surface low in southwest OK," the SPC said.
"Some of this activity will be north of the associated cold front, with a primary risk of large hail. However ... discrete supercell development is possible near the low and along the trailing dryline. These storms will be in an environment of rapidly strengthening low/mid level wind fields and vertical shear ...
"Forecast ... in the warm sector would favor the potential for strong tornadoes, very large hail, and significant damaging winds as storms track across central OK — mainly after dark.
"Storms will become more numerous as they race northeastward into eastern OK during the evening. A few discrete supercells may persist, along with an increasing threat of ... associated wind damage and tornadoes."
A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for much of northeast and central Oklahoma, including Tulsa, Creek, Osage and Washington counties.
The cold front is expected to pass through the Tulsa area after midnight, but chances of rain will continue through early Monday, forecasters said.
Conditions Sunday were setting up to be very similar to a typical Southern Plains spring system that brings severe weather.
Oklahoma averages 2.2 tornadoes in October, the fifth-highest month after May (24.3), April (11.8), June (7.3) and March (3.9), according to the National Weather Service.
"Review your severe weather safety procedures for the possibility of dangerous weather today. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, weather.gov, or other media for watches and warnings," the SPC said.
Tulsa and much of northeastern Oklahoma is also under a flash flood watch through 4 a.m. Monday.