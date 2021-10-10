Spring-like severe storm system moves into area Sunday night into Monday morning

Update: As of 8 p.m., several tornado warnings had been issued for southwest and central Oklahoma. No immediate reports of injuries or significant damage had been reported.

A "significant severe weather event" was expected to develop across eastern Oklahoma Sunday evening with possible tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds, forecasters said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman had Tulsa, Oklahoma City and much of central and eastern Oklahoma in the "moderate" risk category for severe weather Sunday evening, the second-highest on a five-tier scale.

"Current indications are that storms will begin to rapidly intensify after (3 p.m.) near the surface low in southwest OK," the SPC said.

"Some of this activity will be north of the associated cold front, with a primary risk of large hail. However ... discrete supercell development is possible near the low and along the trailing dryline. These storms will be in an environment of rapidly strengthening low/mid level wind fields and vertical shear ...

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}