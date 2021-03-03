Spring Creek Coalition sues state over handling of poultry feeding operations

Another lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s handling of poultry feeding operations was filed Wednesday in Delaware County District Court, echoing a past challenge that the state lost.
The Spring Creek Coalition, a nonprofit citizens’ group that defends the environmental standing of a creek recognized as one of the state’s most pristine, argues that the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry fell short in its obligation for oversight of poultry operations by issuing permits for dozens of new facilities with hundreds of new mega-houses, all built without advanced notice to neighbors or nearby communities.
Spring Creek drains a watershed that starts near the small community of Kansas in Delaware County and flows mostly through private lands in Cherokee and Mayes counties to its confluence with the Neosho River at Fort Gibson Lake.
“What I would like is to see no harm done to Spring Creek,” said coalition president Beth Rooney. “The goal is to preserve the creek for my children and grandchildren and everyone else, and that’s what other people in the community want, too.”
The suit specifically names operations built within the Spring Creek watershed since 2017 and alleges the Ag Department failed to undertake necessary environmental review or offer public notification when issuing permits.
The area has seen an influx of poultry operations, most servicing a new Simmons Foods processing plant in Gentry, Arkansas.
Before construction, operations must give the Ag Department a basic watershed plan regarding potential runoff during construction and a plat that shows where buildings will be positioned. A $10 permit fee allows construction to begin.
Morgan Vance, spokeswoman for the department, said the agency had no comment and had not seen papers on the lawsuit as of Wednesday afternoon.
Department representatives have in past public meetings noted that environmental review and public notice are not required for poultry operations and that the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and the Department of Environmental Quality are the water-quality agencies they work with in cooperation when problems of that nature arise.
Rooney said the group has been exploring legal options for two years and has retained the Indian and Environmental Law Group of Tulsa on the matter.
“We feel that the Ag Department has a different view of things than we do,” Rooney said. “They say that they cannot do anything about environmental matters and they don’t have authority to uphold the Clean Water Act or protect the environment from any harm or pollution. We beg to differ.”
In February 2020, Delaware County District Court Judge Barry Denny ruled against the Oklahoma Water Resources Board on similar arguments, except they were in regard to issuing water well permits for poultry operations. The Tulsa law group brought that suit on behalf of a different set of Oklahoma landowners.
Similar elements include the disagreement over public notification requirements when new facilities are proposed and failure to consider potential environmental issues, said attorney Matthew Alison.
“I do think this is representative of a bigger failure, but this lawsuit is specific to Spring Creek and (the Ag Department)” Alison said. “It boils down to due process.”
“Oklahoma has an exceptional natural resource in Spring Creek, which is highly valued by Coalition members and local residents,” Rooney said. “It just cannot be a dumping ground for these chicken houses without forever compromising it for future generations.”
