Spring Creek Coalition sues state over handling of poultry feeding operations

Before construction, operations must give the Ag Department a basic watershed plan regarding potential runoff during construction and a plat that shows where buildings will be positioned. A $10 permit fee allows construction to begin.

Morgan Vance, spokeswoman for the department, said the agency had no comment and had not seen papers on the lawsuit as of Wednesday afternoon.

Department representatives have in past public meetings noted that environmental review and public notice are not required for poultry operations and that the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and the Department of Environmental Quality are the water-quality agencies they work with in cooperation when problems of that nature arise.

Rooney said the group has been exploring legal options for two years and has retained the Indian and Environmental Law Group of Tulsa on the matter.

“We feel that the Ag Department has a different view of things than we do,” Rooney said. “They say that they cannot do anything about environmental matters and they don’t have authority to uphold the Clean Water Act or protect the environment from any harm or pollution. We beg to differ.”