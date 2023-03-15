Caen Gooding, 8, looks at a python at Russ the Snake Guy’s booth at the Gathering Place on Tuesday. That booth and another from OSU Insect Adventure will be inside Williams Lodge through Friday during Explore and Imagine Spring Break at the Gathering Place.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Koo Koo Kanga Roo performs Tuesday on the Great Lawn at the Gathering Place. The daily performances for spring break continue through 2 p.m. Friday.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Andrine Shufran (right), director of OSU Insect Adventure, talks to Amy Steenblik of Fort Worth, Texas, and her daughters, Lydia, 11, and Cora, 9, while a jungle nymph walking stick crawls on her back at the Gathering Place on Tuesday.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Nine One Skate instructor Casey Rash films Trey Carson at the Gathering Place skate park Tuesday during Explore and Imagine Spring Break at the Gathering Place. Nine One Skate will be offering skating classes through Friday from 2-4 p.m.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
To help celebrate spring break, the Gathering Place is staging dozens of free family-friendly events, including live music, in partnership with more than 20 local organizations.
In addition to art stations and educational activities like STEAM experiments, visitors might find circus performers, an insect petting zoo, a scavenger hunt, lawn games and Beat Saber on virtual reality headsets at the ONEOK Boathouse. Through Thursday, meet-and-greets will be available with BMX Olympians.
Photos: Spring break at Gathering Place
