Spreading 'hope and peace': Tulsa Christmas Parade gearing up for 95th run this Saturday

If the building of Fellowship Bible Church is looking a little bare this Saturday, what's missing might just be rolling down the streets of downtown Tulsa.

The congregation is one of many first-time float entries to the 95th year of the Tulsa Christmas Parade and the float's creators say most of its materials are from the church building or grounds.

“These lampposts are on our stage at church normally, so we took those,” Alex Hovorka, FBC's facilities and media manager, said with a chuckle. "The garland we took off the front of our stage. The flood lights that we’re using for under glow normally do colored light on the building, so we just, like, totally robbed the place.”

The story of how they made their way into the parade, which will follow a changed route this year due to construction, is not a common one.

American Waste Control Vice President Paul Ross, whose company sponsors the parade, said he happened to drive by the church several months ago on 91st Street between Yale Avenue and Sheridan Road and was inspired by a message spelled out in massive 3D plywood letters: Let hope rise. He loved it so much he personally invited FBC to join the parade.