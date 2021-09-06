 Skip to main content
Sport aircraft pilot in serious condition following crash into east Tulsa church parking lot
  • Updated
PlaneCrash.JPG

A sport aircraft pilot is in serious condition after crashing into the parking lot of an east Tulsa church Monday morning. 

 Google Earth

A passerby called 911 about 10:25 a.m. upon seeing the crash, and first responders arrived at the Tulsa Hmong Alliance Church on 21st Street near 145th East Avenue to find the experimental craft likely a total loss and its pilot with serious injuries. 

The parking lot is just south of the Harvey Young Airport.

The man, whose name had not been released by Monday evening, was taken to a hospital and into surgery. He remained in serious condition Monday afternoon, according to police. 

An additional witness who watched from the airport said the pilot appeared to have trouble getting the craft, a Monnett Moni, off the ground and that once he did, it drifted west before plummeting into the asphalt, Tulsa Police Lt. Bryan Bryden said. 

That witness jumped into his truck and raced to the scene after the fact. No one was at the church at the time, and the asphalt did not sustain notable damage, Bryden said. 

He described the plane as more of an aluminum glider and said the Federal Aviation Administration conducted an investigation. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

