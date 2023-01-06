Specialty outdoor retailer REI to land in Tulsa in 2024, the co-op says

Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op, which has talked about coming to Tulsa for close to a decade, will open a store here in spring 2024, the Seattle-based company has announced.

REI Tulsa is expected to employ about 50 people at a 23,000-square-foot store at the northwest corner of 71st Street and Elwood Avenue, which is next to the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area and near Tulsa Hills shopping center.

It will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling and climbing. Also, certified mechanics will staff a full-service bike shop.

Recreational Equipment Inc. opened its first Oklahoma store in Oklahoma City in 2019.

"I think it will be great for Turkey Mountain and the residents," said Tulsa City Councilor Jeannie Cue, who represents the district (2) where REI is locating. "I think it will bring a lot of economic income because we have a lot of people from all over Oklahoma and other states to come to Turkey Mountain.

"The only concern we are going to have to monitor — and I will do this for the residents — is monitor traffic flow. There are issues going up 61st (Street). We just have to look at maybe a turn lane and some other things there. But I'm very excited about the project."

REI reported $97.7 million in net income in 2021 and had $3.7 billion in sales, an increase of 36% over 2020.

"We look forward to helping the community get outside and being a closer destination for existing REI members who have been driving to our store in Oklahoma City," Kristen Engels, REI regional director, said in a statement. "We're also excited to connect with local nonprofits that are protecting natural places and supporting people to achieve an active lifestyle."

As the country's largest consumer co-op, REI has 21.5 million members, including 84,800 in Oklahoma. It also has 179 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

REI actively partners with nonprofits across the nation to steward and maintain local trails and public lands to connect more people to the outdoors. Last year, the co-op invested $7.1 million in more than 450 nonprofits across the country.

Since REI's entry into Oklahoma in 2019, it has granted more than $44,000 to nonprofits, including Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, Oklahoma Earthbike Fellowship, Riversport Foundation and Scissortail Park Foundation.

The co-op also operates the REI Cooperative Action Fund, a community-supported public charity that partners with and provides financial support to organizations that promote justice, equity and belonging in the outdoors to strengthen the health and well-being of people and communities.

The Tulsa store is across the Arkansas River and about a mile west of where original plans had been made for an REI location.

The city of Tulsa had been trying for years to lure REI — and the sales-tax revenue it would produce — to a piece of Helmerich Park on the southwest corner of 71st Street and Riverside Drive.

A Dallas developer signed an agreement with the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority in 2015 to purchase nearly nine acres of Helmerich Park in that area for commercial development. But a group sued to block the development, saying the city improperly organized the sale and must maintain the property as park land.

In 2021, the Oklahoma Supreme Court reversed a Tulsa County District Court ruling that had granted the city and the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority summary judgment in the case. The justices sent the case back to district court to address two material facts that remained disputed and to render a new decision on the case.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said at that time that he wasn't moving forward with the project. A city spokeswoman said Friday that a different developer is involved with the new REI location and that the city wasn't involved with the announcement.

"The Tulsa region features so many great outdoor recreation opportunities, and more are on the way with the further development of the Arkansas River," Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement. "Having an REI store in Tulsa will help residents and tourists alike take even fuller advantage of all that we have to offer."

— Kevin Canfield contributed to this story.