Spartan trailer enthusiasts to rally at Tulsa Air and Space Museum on Saturday

Dozens of the classic camper-trailers that helped fuel American wanderlust in the post-World War II years will return this weekend to the place where it all started.

The Spartan Trailer Rally and Car Show, set for Saturday at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum, marks the 75th anniversary of the introduction of Spartan Trailers, which were manufactured in Tulsa from 1946 to 1960.

From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., between 40 and 50 of the trailers from all over the country will be on display in a pasture adjacent to the museum, 3624 N. 74th East Ave.

The event is open to the public, and some trailers will be available for inside viewing.

Spartan Aircraft owner J. Paul Getty’s Tulsa-based manufacturing plant switched to building the trailers after the end of World War II, with the need for military aircraft plummeting.

The plan helped keep the plant open and people employed.

The anniversary event has been in the works for a year, said museum Executive Director Tonya Blansett, who added that it’s given her time to learn more about the history of the trailers and the people who love them.