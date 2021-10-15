Spartan trailer enthusiasts to rally at Tulsa Air and Space Museum on Saturday

Dozens of the classic camper-trailers that helped fuel American wanderlust in the post-World War II years will return this weekend to the place where it all started.
The Spartan Trailer Rally and Car Show, set for Saturday at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum, marks the 75th anniversary of the introduction of Spartan Trailers, which were manufactured in Tulsa from 1946 to 1960.
From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., between 40 and 50 of the trailers from all over the country will be on display in a pasture adjacent to the museum, 3624 N. 74th East Ave.
The event is open to the public, and some trailers will be available for inside viewing.
Spartan Aircraft owner J. Paul Getty’s Tulsa-based manufacturing plant switched to building the trailers after the end of World War II, with the need for military aircraft plummeting.
The plan helped keep the plant open and people employed.
The anniversary event has been in the works for a year, said museum Executive Director Tonya Blansett, who added that it’s given her time to learn more about the history of the trailers and the people who love them.
“The trailers are very popular, and many people are renovating them and bringing this bit of Tulsa history back to life,” she said.
Enthusiasts share pictures and detailed information in Facebook groups, with many dedicated to restoring their vehicles to their distinctive original appearance.
Spartan trailers were built using aircraft materials and construction methods, which made them light enough to tow across the country on vacation but sturdy enough to live in year-round.
The rally will coincide with a visit from WWII-era aircraft B-17G Yankee Lady.
The plane, which is based at Willow Run Airport in Michigan, is making the stop as part of its World War II Salute to Victory southern tour.
Admission to the museum is $20 for adults, $10 for youths. It includes the rally and car show, as well as B-17 ground tours and a planetarium show.
Rides on the B-17 are also available. They cost $475 and can be purchased on site at the museum, although prepurchase is recommended, as many flights are almost full. To book a ride in advance, go to yankeeairmuseum.org.
The plane will be at the museum through Sunday.
For more information on Saturday’s activities, go to tulsamuseum.org or call 918-834-9900.
