Spanish-speaking Tulsans get help signing up for emergency rent assistance

The federal eviction moratorium was modified recently and specifies that it applies to regions experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases, which includes most of the country.

La Cosecha Director Rita Gallardo said the organization, created in 2015, typically provides groceries and other essential items to the Tulsa community using the church as a hub. The decision to use the church as the meeting place for what the city called the ERAP “Application Station” was an easy one, Gallardo said.

She said the line started to form outside the church doors around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

La Cosecha was “serving about 600 families every week (before COVID-19), and now we are serving about 2,000 every week, so yes, it has changed things for us, for sure,” Gallardo said of the pandemic.

She said La Cosecha — meaning “The Harvest” in Spanish — was also working with the Tulsa Police Department on a drive-through event on Saturday to give away backpacks containing much-needed children’s school supplies.

Asked about the increase in service over the past year, she said: “It’s heartbreaking to see the situations people have. We try to do as much as we can to help them and support them, but they are facing very sad situations.”