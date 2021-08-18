Spanish-speaking Tulsans get help signing up for emergency rent assistance

Following the extension of a moratorium on evictions in areas with high COVID-19 case numbers, hundreds of people went Tuesday to an east Tulsa church in hopes of getting help with applications for emergency rental assistance.
“COVID-19 has affected us a lot in our jobs. Before, I was working in roofing, but right now there isn’t a lot of that going on because of COVID,” Tulsan Sonia Escobar said at Iglesia Hispana Victory on Tuesday afternoon.
Speaking in Spanish, she said simply: “It’s a little depressing, worrying about something like having to pay the rent.”
The city of Tulsa joined organizations including Restore Hope Ministries, local nonprofit organization La Cosecha and Iglesia Hispana Victory to provide in-person assistance to Spanish-language speakers as they apply for Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds.
In Tulsa County, the city of Tulsa has said at least 12,000 people have applied for ERAP assistance, which has so far yielded more than $8.6 million in rental and utility funds to roughly 1,800 households. There is no dollar amount on the assistance a family could receive, and no Social Security number was required to apply.
City of Tulsa communications staffer Gitzel Puente said the event was the first of its kind in which the city had in-person help available for Spanish speakers. She said the city previously helped coordinate a similar event in English for residents in north Tulsa.
“We know that everybody has been impacted by COVID, and we know that there is a language barrier sometimes,” she said. “That’s why we’re bringing this to people who might not have heard of the program before this.”
Puente said Tuesday’s event had an “overwhelming response.”
The church held the application sessions in its hall at 10188 E. 41st Street.
The worship hall was filled with families, separated into groups by which operating systems their phones use, as Puente and other volunteers guided the audience on the online application process through Restore Hope’s Spanish-language website. Those without cellphones received aid with submitting their applications on laptops.
The first step: photographing copies of identification cards, lease agreements and utility bills.
Escobar, whose cellphone died during the application process, said she first heard of the event through a neighbor at her apartment complex who said there would be help with rent payments.
She said she decided to attend in part after having remembered seeing a notice indicating the complex could evict residents based on nonpayment of rent, on which she has fallen behind during the pandemic.
Escobar also said she was behind on her electric bill and was glad to learn at the event that the city also offered assistance with utilities.
The federal eviction moratorium was modified recently and specifies that it applies to regions experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases, which includes most of the country.
La Cosecha Director Rita Gallardo said the organization, created in 2015, typically provides groceries and other essential items to the Tulsa community using the church as a hub. The decision to use the church as the meeting place for what the city called the ERAP “Application Station” was an easy one, Gallardo said.
She said the line started to form outside the church doors around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
La Cosecha was “serving about 600 families every week (before COVID-19), and now we are serving about 2,000 every week, so yes, it has changed things for us, for sure,” Gallardo said of the pandemic.
She said La Cosecha — meaning “The Harvest” in Spanish — was also working with the Tulsa Police Department on a drive-through event on Saturday to give away backpacks containing much-needed children’s school supplies.
Asked about the increase in service over the past year, she said: “It’s heartbreaking to see the situations people have. We try to do as much as we can to help them and support them, but they are facing very sad situations.”
The Oklahoma Caring Van had a pop-up vaccination clinic at the church to offer access to the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma had a presence at the event to help tenants who may have received threats of eviction or had proceedings initiated against them during the ongoing pandemic.
“We just love doing this for the community,” Gallardo said of Tuesday’s event. “(The pandemic) has been a roller coaster for sure, for everyone, but we just have to adjust every day, basically.”
