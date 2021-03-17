Southeast U.S. at risk of 'significant tornado outbreak' later today, Storm Prediction Center says

A "significant tornado outbreak with with long-track, intense tornadoes" is expected today across parts of the southeastern U.S., forecasters said.
Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama are in the highest risk category for severe weather on a five-tier scale used by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman.
"The most dangerous part of the severe weather outbreak is expected to evolve today into tonight from central (Mississippi) into central (Alabama)," the SPC said.
"Here, there will be the potential for scattered supercell (thunderstorm) development in the open warm sector by midday. ... All hazards will be possible with these warm sector storms during the afternoon.
"By late afternoon and into early tonight, a low-level jet segment will strengthen ... and with eastward extent based on the prevalence of upper 60s dewpoints, while very favorable wind profiles will maintain the threat for long-track, intense tornadoes."
Hail up to the size of tennis balls and winds up to 80 mph are also possible with the storms, forecasters said.
A state of emergency was declared Tuesday by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in anticipation of the severe weather.
Oklahoma has a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Tulsa area after 1 p.m., with the far northeast corner of the state in a "slight" category for severe weather, forecasters said.
Showers are expected to continue into the overnight hours in the Tulsa area with cloudy conditions and a high of 52 on Thursday.
