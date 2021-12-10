South Peoria Avenue businesses talk impact, timing of Crow bridge construction

As for the timing of the project, city officials met with Brookside Business Association representatives, who said they wanted to get the project under way, Zachary said.

"We asked them what time of season do you want this," he said. "…They asked us to at least wait until October to start. That date was coordinated with the Brookside Business Association."

"They want us to be done as soon as possible. We could have started earlier, like in a July time frame. But they asked us to hold off until afterwards."

City officials are monitoring the project daily and have at the ready mitigating measures such additional signage, as well as temporary speed bumps and an increased law enforcement presence for motorists thinking of speeding through neighborhoods, Zachary said. The city has urged motorists to use Riverside Drive or Lewis Avenue as alternate routes.

"With any job and with any road closures, when we set up detours, generally after about five to six weeks, things calm down," he said. "We do not want to put arterial traffic into neighborhoods.