South Peoria Avenue businesses talk impact, timing of Crow bridge construction

A bridge replacement project and road closure have affected the way regular patrons and holiday shoppers travel to the Brookside area of South Peoria Avenue.
But the degree of inconvenience felt by businesses there varies.
"We sure have noticed a difference," said Angelene Ripley Wright, owner of Ida Red at 3336 S. Peoria Ave. "I really wish it (construction) could have waited until after the holidays, so small businesses could still get the normal traffic we depend on."
Peoria Avenue, just south of 31st Street, is closed to through traffic while the city replaces the Crow Creek bridge. The road was closed Nov. 29, and construction is expected to be completed in mid-June, City Engineer Paul Zachary said.
Rob Aloisio is one of the owners of Mondo’s Ristorante Italiano, 3410 S. Peoria Ave.
"Saturday night we almost had a record night," he said. "It didn't hurt me any.
"I may have noticed a little bit of a difference in lunch, though, with people who may come from downtown or north. But at night, it hasn't affected me any. I'm on a wait every night."
Abersons, a designer clothing boutique at 3509 S. Peoria Ave., has been in Brookside more than 30 years.
"It has made no difference," company CEO Henry Aberson said. "If a customer wants to come, then they go a block out of the way to come.
"But it's a little perplexing why the city would choose to do this at a peak traffic period of the year. There are 12 months in a year. There are a lot of months that make a lot more sense than December."
Voters approved funding for the $2.3 million bridge in 2013 as part of the initial Improve Our Tulsa capital improvements package. The city had determined that the span, built in 1938, was structurally deficient and functionally obsolete.
The city advertised the project a year ago, asking contractors to gauge the cost if the road was kept open, Zachary said. But because it required extra protection for motorists, that proposal came in $1.5 million to $2 million over budget and almost doubled the project's length, he said.
"When we start hanging beams and building out the road actually wider, there is going to be a crane in there," Zachary said, explaining the keeping-the-road-open scenario. "You would have been swinging material over live lanes.
"Could we do it? Absolutely, we could do it. But it would take multiple crane positions and relocating it so that we weren't swinging in over traffic."
As for the timing of the project, city officials met with Brookside Business Association representatives, who said they wanted to get the project under way, Zachary said.
"We asked them what time of season do you want this," he said. "…They asked us to at least wait until October to start. That date was coordinated with the Brookside Business Association."
"They want us to be done as soon as possible. We could have started earlier, like in a July time frame. But they asked us to hold off until afterwards."
City officials are monitoring the project daily and have at the ready mitigating measures such additional signage, as well as temporary speed bumps and an increased law enforcement presence for motorists thinking of speeding through neighborhoods, Zachary said. The city has urged motorists to use Riverside Drive or Lewis Avenue as alternate routes.
"With any job and with any road closures, when we set up detours, generally after about five to six weeks, things calm down," he said. "We do not want to put arterial traffic into neighborhoods.
"But if the traffic is going through an area and it is following the laws, the volume is going to be there. That's just the nature of a road closure. There are going to be the cut-throughs."
