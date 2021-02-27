Sooners set focus immediately on Bedlam rematch following Saturday's overtime loss to OSU

The Sooners will have to finish stronger on the boards.

Oklahoma State held a 45-28 advantage in rebounds, including 13 offensive boards. The minus-17 in rebounding differential is the worst this season for the Sooners.

“They're one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the league and we kinda let them have the hand on that one,” Harmon said. “That's the thing we gotta take away on Monday night in order to win on the road.”

Austin Reaves is the team leader. Following the overtime loss, he was asked eight questions. In four of them, he referenced that OU has to be “better” which echoes his coach’s sentiment.

“We’re going to watch the film tomorrow, practice a little bit, go down there Monday and play. We don’t have to sit on it long, but we just have to be better, honestly,” said Reaves, who finished with 22 points.

OU moved to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll last week. A drop is expected following losses to K-State and OSU. An ESPN projection of a third seed in the NCAA Tournament likely will plummet as well.

Since beating three straight top 10 opponents, Oklahoma is 3-3. But there’s no reason to panic, Harmon said, especially with a quick opportunity to avenge the latest loss.

“We're going to be good. We'll be fine,” Harmon said. “We get another big-time opportunity to go get one on the road in Stillwater on Monday night. We look forward to the opportunity with blood in our mouths and eyes wide open.”

