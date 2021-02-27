Sooners set focus immediately on Bedlam rematch following Saturday's overtime loss to OSU

The Bedlam loss wounds were still fresh when De’Vion Harmon started thinking about the quick rematch against Oklahoma State.
“They get to go the hour-and-a-half drive back to Stillwater and laugh and joke and we've got to be there and see what we've got to do to get a win on Monday,” the Oklahoma guard said immediately after Saturday’s 94-90 overtime setback to the visiting Cowboys.
“All that matters is winning and I'm going to keep that mindset.”
The schools will have a 48-hour turnaround before Monday’s 8 p.m. contest in Stillwater. Sunday will be a day for adjustments and fixes for the Sooners, who have lost back-to-back games for only the second time this season.
“Both teams have the same challenge, bounce back very quickly and learn from this ballgame the things you want to do differently,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Then get right back at it on Monday. It was a good battle today and anticipate another one on Monday.”
OSU star Cade Cunningham torched the Sooners for 40 points on Saturday. Whenever his team needed a bucket, the freshman guard came through.
Kruger said his team’s defense made Cunningham work for his offense but “to his credit, he made a lot of big-time shots, made some tough shots. Good players are capable of doing that and he did. He had a terrific night and we have to try to find a way to slow him down a little bit on Monday.”
The Sooners will have to finish stronger on the boards.
Oklahoma State held a 45-28 advantage in rebounds, including 13 offensive boards. The minus-17 in rebounding differential is the worst this season for the Sooners.
“They're one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the league and we kinda let them have the hand on that one,” Harmon said. “That's the thing we gotta take away on Monday night in order to win on the road.”
Austin Reaves is the team leader. Following the overtime loss, he was asked eight questions. In four of them, he referenced that OU has to be “better” which echoes his coach’s sentiment.
“We’re going to watch the film tomorrow, practice a little bit, go down there Monday and play. We don’t have to sit on it long, but we just have to be better, honestly,” said Reaves, who finished with 22 points.
OU moved to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll last week. A drop is expected following losses to K-State and OSU. An ESPN projection of a third seed in the NCAA Tournament likely will plummet as well.
Since beating three straight top 10 opponents, Oklahoma is 3-3. But there’s no reason to panic, Harmon said, especially with a quick opportunity to avenge the latest loss.
“We're going to be good. We'll be fine,” Harmon said. “We get another big-time opportunity to go get one on the road in Stillwater on Monday night. We look forward to the opportunity with blood in our mouths and eyes wide open.”