Sooners edge Texas as Big 12 softball favorite; OSU selected third

Oklahoma has been named the Big 12 softball favorite by a razor-thin margin over Texas in votes cast by league coaches.

The Sooners received four first-place votes and 34 points in the preseason poll released on Thursday. The Longhorns earned the other three first-place votes and ended with 33 points.

Oklahoma State (26 points) was voted to finish third, followed by Baylor, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas.

OU has won the past eight regular-season Big 12 titles. The 2020 softball season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Oklahoma returns three All-Big 12 players included pitcher Giselle Juarez and utility players Jocelyn Alo and Grace Green. The Sooners were 20-4 before the abrupt finish to last season.

Oklahoma State tied its highest preseason conference ranking. The Cowgirls were selected to finish third last season as well.

OSU is led by All American pitcher Carrie Eberle. The Virginia Tech transfer led the Big 12 and ranked fourth nationally last season with an 0.46 earned run average in 2020.

Schedules are expected to be released at a later date.

