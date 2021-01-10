Sonnie & Sarah: Following up with two teenage sisters featured in pandemic photo essay

Then Owasso went back to virtual learning before the holiday break.

For the spring semester, where they had the option to either stay home or be in school, the sisters had to make some tough decisions.

Sonnie is staying virtual to give her the best chance to play tennis her senior year, which was canceled her junior year. Sarah is going to attend school in person.

“It’s sad,” Simons said looking at what has happened since school started. “I hope this generation doesn’t lose its drive. There is a lot of the ‘why bother’ attitude. There are no more tears. Disappointing news of something being canceled is almost weekly.”

She said she’s glad she has the collection of photos to have a time capsule that shows what life was like during this point in history, from the driveway chats socially distanced to temperature checks before entering school.

“We were going through what everyone was going through,” Simons said. “The photos were good therapy for me. Some people said their kids would have never let them photograph them while they cried. It never dawned on me. I didn’t ask but they are used to cameras being around.”