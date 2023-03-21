A man who spoke to police officers with dirt and blood on his hands has been charged in his mother's death, according to court documents.

Dinickos Bennett, 37, reportedly told police he and his 66-year-old mother, Alethea Bennett, were the only two people in a home in the 13500 block of East 38th Place when she was killed.

Tulsa police were called to the home near 41st Street and 129th East Avenue to assist medical personnel at about 1 p.m. March 3 and learned Althea Bennett was dead inside.

It appeared she had been assaulted and died of those injuries, an arrest and booking report states.

Dinickos Bennett had dirt and blood on his hands, and he reportedly made statements indicating he was responsible for his mother's death and had dug a hole in the backyard to bury her body.

Dinickos Bennett was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint and later charged. He was being held in lieu of a $1 million bond awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for late April.

Alethea Bennett was Tulsa's seventh homicide victim this year. Since then, there have been four more recorded for a total of 11. At this time last year, Tulsa had experienced 16 homicides.